bkONE Productions Brings ROMEO + JULIET to Industry City!

brooklynONE productions (bkONE) is bringing back their Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival in a big way! After having performed their last one in 2019, they are excited to bring Shakespeare back, with a new exciting location!

"Getting an opportunity to bring our festival back was huge, but a chance to bring it to Industry City, in Sunset Park, is beyond anything we could have imagined." Said Anthony Marino, Founder/Artistic Director of bkONE, and also the productions Producer and Co-Director. "We made some inroads with the team at Industry City, and they thought bringing an outdoor Shakespeare performance to their campus was a no brainer. You can feel the artist energy there, we're thrilled to be adding to it."

bkONE founded the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival in 2013 as a way to bring the NYC Outdoor Shakespeare tradition to areas of South Brooklyn Previously it was held in Owls Head Park with great success. The move to Industry City allows the productions to benefit from lighting, sound and additional production advantages, as well as offering the audience all of the food, beverage and retail options located at Industry City, including Hometown BBQ.

"We are also lucky to be sponsored by Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and with their support, we will be able to do what we could never do in the past at the park, put microphone and lights on our actors. This alone is a huge and exciting upgrade. It's also the first time we are offering more than 1 day worth of performances, we'll be here all summer" Continued Anthony Marino. (Douglas Elliman Park Slope)

"Industry City's open-air courtyards have been a haven for New Yorkers to shop and eat locally while enjoying the outdoors," says Jim Somoza, Managing Director and Partner at Industry City. "We are excited to bring people back for the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival, giving them the opportunity to experience incredible performances of one of the most famous plays in history."

Romeo + Juliet will run 2 shows a month in June, July and August. All shows will be at The Bandshell in Courtyard 1/2 at Industry City Brooklyn. Come and enjoy an energetic, fast paced, passionate version of the story, while taking in the fun, vibe and culture of the Industry City campus. Food and Drink will be available during the show, by Hometown BBQ.

The event begins June 22nd, 6pm at Industry City Courtyard 1/2, 254 36th Street, Brooklyn. Ticket can be purchased in advance of the performances at www.bkone.org or day of at the event.

Performance days: June 22nd, 28th. July 20th, 22nd and August 9th, 17th. All Shows 6pm.

Romeo + Juliet features direction by Anthony Marino & Stephanie Sottile. The cast includes: Tyler Ayala-Vantassel, Brendan Catan, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Nicole Ashley Franz, Eric Parness, Joanna Connelly, Steven Fazzolari, Jolee Cohen, John Mazurek, Emily Gallagher, Brandon Manderville, Emily Missud and Isaiah Rothstein.

bkONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism brooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. brooklynONE keeps a residence in South Brooklyn, having had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. bkONE can be found online at bkONE.org and on Instagram @bkONE_productions.

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership - led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. - is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft. To date, the transformation has included over $450 million of infrastructure improvements, the addition of destination courtyards, experience-driven dining, retail and other amenitization and event programming. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across skill and experience levels. Since the new partnership was forged in August 2013, employment at Industry City-based businesses has increased from 1,900 jobs to 8,500 jobs today. www.industrycity.com.