World Music Institute to Present Mali Obomsawin 'Sugarcane'

World Music Institute will present Mali Obomsawin 'Sugarcane' at Roulette in Brooklyn on October 30th. The evening will feature a post-show panel conversation with Mali Obomsawin and producer Amber Morning Star.

Mali Obomsawin is a genre-defying bassist, composer, vocalist, and a proud member of the Odanak First Nation who "aims to shine a light on the largely hidden history of Indigenous jazz" (WNYC). Her music has been featured in the acclaimed FX series Reservation Dogs, and she composed the score for the Academy Award-nominated 2024 National Geographic documentary, Sugarcane. This powerful film, the debut feature documentary from Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, investigates abuse and the disappearance of children at an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada, sparking a reckoning on the adjacent Sugarcane Reserve and a national outcry. In this program, Mali and her band will perform live, accompanying a screening of the film.

The CHANGEMAKERS series highlights artists who, aside from enriching lives through the arts, positively impact society and their communities via their philanthropic, advocacy, and/or educational contributions and activism.