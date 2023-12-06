WHAT WILL THE NEIGHBORS SAY? Awarded $20k By The New York State Council On The Arts

NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright Photo 1 BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright
Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances Photo 2 Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances
By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Photo 3 By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center
Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, Dece Photo 4 Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, December 8

WHAT WILL THE NEIGHBORS SAY? Awarded $20k By The New York State Council On The Arts

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced a grant award totaling $20,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state. This will support the Neighbors programming throughout 2024, and represent their largest single grant thus far.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Research confirms what we've always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York's unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls added, "Thanks to the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, NYSCA is so proud to support the work of organizations and artists from all across New York. Spanning the entire breadth of the arts and culture sector - from world-renowned performers to after-school programs, from long established museums to community arts collectives - these organizations and artists together are a powerful driver of health, tourism, economy and education for our residents and visitors. On behalf of Council and staff, congratulations to What Will the Neighbors Say? and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity and your tireless service to New York State."

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State's arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $127 million in FY 2024. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
SoHo Playhouse Reveals 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Lineup Photo
SoHo Playhouse Reveals 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Lineup

SoHo Playhouse has announced the full lineup for the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series, running Off-Broadway from January 4 – February 11, 2024. Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer!

2
Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Au Photo
Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Aux Gallery, Running January 6- February 3

A festival of Art and Performance presented by Eureka! & The Brick Theater.

3
BLUEYS BIG PLAY is Coming to Kings Theatre in May Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY is Coming to Kings Theatre in May

Bluey's Big Play is coming to Kings Theatre on May 25, 2024 & May 26, 2024.

4
American Theatre of Actors Presents New Production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA in 48th Seas Photo
American Theatre of Actors Presents New Production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA in 48th Season

'Continuing its 48th season, the American Theatre of Actors presents a new production of Shakespeare’s TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA. Directed by John Debenedetto and featuring a talented cast. Limited run: Dec. 13 - 22.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show in Brooklyn A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show
bkONE: The Tom Kane Theatre (12/08-12/10)Tracker
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
Garden Laundromat in Brooklyn Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You