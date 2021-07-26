The Brick Will Present RE:OPENING Next Month

First wave? Second Wave? Wave goodbye to what you knew before...Six people scattered across the map connect and collide as they each negotiate the world's return to "normal." A new dark comedy rehearsed, filmed, and exorcised on ZOOM.

The Brick presents re:opening August 21.

CAST:

Jules Latimer - MAI/Casting

Sarin Monae - ELLE/Assistant

Kristin Villanueva - EM

Kaaron Briscoe - DEE

Alton Alburo - WALLY

Paul Ketchum - LARRY

Carl Holder - Writer/Director

Olivia McCormick - Stage Manager/Assistant Director

Ticketing Link.