The Brick Will Present RE:OPENING Next Month

The Brick presents re:opening August 21.
First wave? Second Wave? Wave goodbye to what you knew before...Six people scattered across the map connect and collide as they each negotiate the world's return to "normal." A new dark comedy rehearsed, filmed, and exorcised on ZOOM.
CAST:
Jules Latimer - MAI/Casting
Sarin Monae - ELLE/Assistant
Kristin Villanueva - EM
Kaaron Briscoe - DEE
Alton Alburo - WALLY
Paul Ketchum - LARRY
Carl Holder - Writer/Director
Olivia McCormick - Stage Manager/Assistant Director