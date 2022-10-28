THIS AND THAT Returns at HERE Arts Center Next Month
Performances run November 30 - December 17.
What is THIS? What is THAT? - THAT imagines the creation of the universe. Video equipment comes to life by the cranking of tripod knobs, zooming in and out, maneuvering visual feedback loops, dissolving images together and apart, creating an abstract video puppetry before our eyes. No pre-recorded video, no tricks. THIS is about people - their romantic sense of longing, loss, alienation and near miss... a cowboy sleeps under the stars, a family puts their child to sleep for the night, a crooner serenades his lover, a jazz pianist fantasizes while he plays. Hand shadow vignettes, inspired by Henry Moore sculptures, morph from one scene to another.
The Institute for Useless Activity has committed itself to the principles of 1) finding what is theatrically interesting through research and experimentation, 2) using/abusing any technology at hand and 3) avoiding slickness by discovering the poetry in simple objects. The work is not meant to be "useful" in a political or social sense, but playful and naive-curious and full of wonder.
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
Renowned political activist and scholar Angela Y. Davis graces the BAM stage for an intimate conversation focused on the new edition of her classic memoir, An Autobiography.
Camille Harris to Perform at Wild East Brewing Co. in December
October 26, 2022
Tuesday, December 13 at 8pm in Brooklyn at Wild East Brewing in their 'barrel room,' Camille Harris will perform her original modern jazz alongside Wayne Tucker (trumpet), Georgia Weber (bass), Diego Ramirez (drums), Eden Bareket (baritone sax and bass clarinet), and David Linard (piano).
Cast Announced for Jaime Lozano's New Musical DESAPARECIDAS at JACK
October 26, 2022
With an all female Mexican cast, Lozano’s new Mexican musical DESAPARECIDAS will start rehearsals next week. Florencia Cuenca (Children of Salt, A Never-Ending Line) will lead this ensemble piece with her character of “La Jenni”. It will run Dec 2nd through the 18th.
Eva Reign, Basit & More to Join THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW Debut Episode
October 25, 2022
Eva Reign (Billy Porter's Anything's Possible, Vice's Transnational) will join host and creator of THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW, Junior Mintt at the premiere episode taping this November in Brooklyn. Actor and journalist Reign will be joined by musical artists Basit and MERLOT and actor and comedian Denise Manning (What to Send Up, For the Boys).
Kathleen Turner Will Star in FINDING MY VOICE On Stage At Kingsborough
October 25, 2022
On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, has announced its November 5th presentation of Stage, Film & TV star Kathleen Turner in her one woman show, Finding My Voice.