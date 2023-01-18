THE ART OF KILLIN' IT: An Immersive Whodunit Announced At Future Proof

The Art of Killin' it has gotten a killer REVAMP! Since June 2022 this immersive murder mystery show has an official open ended run. With multiple endings, more props and new special guest every show- this experience is to die for!

Join an evening at the lavish Hardigan Manor to enjoy an album release soirée for a popular Influencer-turned-Rapper. But when the night turns deadly, the guests (you, the audience) must investigate clues and interrogate suspects to try and solve the mystery.

The Art of Killin' It is a hands-on, irreverent, immersive and interactive murder mystery show. It's a classic "whodunit" with a silly hip-hop twist. Running since last June, come experience the revamped and upgraded immersive show. Citizen Sleuths and Amateur Detectives- you don't wanna miss this one! Audiences will get to enjoy an exploration game, a comedy and music show, and a killer party all in one. Explore four grand rooms, enjoy your choice of libations at the bar, converse with a myriad of wacky characters, and uncover their deepest, darkest secrets. Fans of Clue, Key & Peele, Knives Out, Astronomy Club, Sleep No More, hip-hop, slapstick comedy, or any true crime podcast... this is the show for you.

Tickets are available now! Book your spot as a Party Guest for general entry to the experience, or upgrade to a VIP ticket and gain 1 complimentary drink in a reusable TAOKI souvenir cup (+ discounted drinks when you use the cup), an exclusive TAOKI button and notebook from our merchandise collection, and finally- an exclusive pre-show hang with the star of the show. You'll get to see the other rooms before the rest of the guests and chat with the rapper before her album drops. Will more bodies drop before the album does? Uncovering whodunit will be unpredictable with a different ending every show.

Get your tickets now and solve the mysteries of The Art of Killin it: An Immersive Whodunit in NYC!

Showtimes and tickets available at www.TheArtofKillinIt.com. Located at Future Proof: 32 Meadow Street, Brooklyn New York 11206. Runs Thursdays through Sundays.