THE ART OF KILLIN' IT: An Immersive Whodunit Announced At Future Proof

The Art of Killin' It is a hands-on, irreverent, immersive and interactive murder mystery show.

Jan. 18, 2023  

The Art of Killin' it has gotten a killer REVAMP! Since June 2022 this immersive murder mystery show has an official open ended run. With multiple endings, more props and new special guest every show- this experience is to die for!

Join an evening at the lavish Hardigan Manor to enjoy an album release soirée for a popular Influencer-turned-Rapper. But when the night turns deadly, the guests (you, the audience) must investigate clues and interrogate suspects to try and solve the mystery.

The Art of Killin' It is a hands-on, irreverent, immersive and interactive murder mystery show. It's a classic "whodunit" with a silly hip-hop twist. Running since last June, come experience the revamped and upgraded immersive show. Citizen Sleuths and Amateur Detectives- you don't wanna miss this one! Audiences will get to enjoy an exploration game, a comedy and music show, and a killer party all in one. Explore four grand rooms, enjoy your choice of libations at the bar, converse with a myriad of wacky characters, and uncover their deepest, darkest secrets. Fans of Clue, Key & Peele, Knives Out, Astronomy Club, Sleep No More, hip-hop, slapstick comedy, or any true crime podcast... this is the show for you.

Tickets are available now! Book your spot as a Party Guest for general entry to the experience, or upgrade to a VIP ticket and gain 1 complimentary drink in a reusable TAOKI souvenir cup (+ discounted drinks when you use the cup), an exclusive TAOKI button and notebook from our merchandise collection, and finally- an exclusive pre-show hang with the star of the show. You'll get to see the other rooms before the rest of the guests and chat with the rapper before her album drops. Will more bodies drop before the album does? Uncovering whodunit will be unpredictable with a different ending every show.

Get your tickets now and solve the mysteries of The Art of Killin it: An Immersive Whodunit in NYC!

Showtimes and tickets available at www.TheArtofKillinIt.com. Located at Future Proof: 32 Meadow Street, Brooklyn New York 11206. Runs Thursdays through Sundays.




Josh Johnson To Perform At Ambush For Special Album Taping, January 25 Photo
Josh Johnson To Perform At Ambush For Special Album Taping, January 25
Josh Johnson (Comedy Central Hour, Netflix, and Daily Show Writer), Lucas Connolly (Comedy Central), and Brittany Cardwell (Sirius XM Drule) will record Johnson's second album for Helium Records at Ambush (Two Boots Pizza in Williamsburg) January 25 for two recordings at 8pm and 10pm.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Season Six Programming Photo
The Parsnip Ship Announces Season Six Programming
​​​​​​​The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director + Host, Iyvon E.) has announced their 2023 programming with live play recording dates for Season Six featuring queer playwrights and for the Radio Roots Writers' Group.
Theater 2020 to Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Beginning in February Photo
Theater 2020 to Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Beginning in February
THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award-winning professional theater company has announced its winter mainstage run of the Stephen Sondheim musical masterpiece “Sunday in the Park with George,” in a limited run of 16 performances, Thursday, February 16th - Sunday, March 12th, 2023.
The BROOKLYN VARIETY RAMBLE New York Citys First Ongoing Country Music Variety Show, Debut Photo
The BROOKLYN VARIETY RAMBLE New York City's First Ongoing Country Music Variety Show, Debuts January 29
Broadcast Live From The Bell House in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Variety Ramble (BVR) celebrates the best of Country, Bluegrass, Americana, and American Roots music, hosted by comedian Ali Clayton, featuring top musical guest artists backed by the BVR House Band led by Nashville's Rick Brantley Brooklyn, New York, January 17, 2023 – Brooklyn's new ongoing country music variety show, the Brooklyn Variety Ramble (BVR), is a 90-minute variety show that entertains, enlightens, and unites audiences through the celebration of Country, Bluegrass, Americana and American Roots music, beginning January 29th at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.

January 17, 2023

The World's First Choral Music Rave Dances Into Brooklyn This WeekendThe World's First Choral Music Rave Dances Into Brooklyn This Weekend
January 17, 2023

In collaboration with FEVER, Choral Chameleon, a collective of shapeshifting voices committed to reframing the future of choral music through multi-disciplinary collaboration and experimental performance, presents an unprecedented choral music rave-style remix Bigger Than My Song with DJ/ artist Concrete Husband (Carlos Aguilar), January 20-23, 2023 at The Space at Irondale.
Performance Space New York Presents a Public Reading of a 1984 Conversation Between James Baldwin and Audre LordePerformance Space New York Presents a Public Reading of a 1984 Conversation Between James Baldwin and Audre Lorde
January 13, 2023

Performance Space New York presents a special First Mondays event: a reading of a never-published-in-full, rousing conversation between Audre Lorde and James Baldwin, edited for the occasion by acclaimed poet, essayist, playwright, and MacArthur Fellow Claudia Rankine.
Kings Theatre Historic Tours Return Next MonthKings Theatre Historic Tours Return Next Month
January 13, 2023

Kings Theatre has announced the return of Historic Tour events. Upcoming tours are scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 1pm ET, Saturday, March 11 at 1pm ET, with the introduction of a weekday tour taking place on Tuesday, March 21 at 7pm ET.
OUT PLANET LIVE Narrated By William Shatner Announced At Kings Theatre April 2023OUT PLANET LIVE Narrated By William Shatner Announced At Kings Theatre April 2023
January 12, 2023

William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, will provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.”
