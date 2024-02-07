Rob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival

Performances will run Sunday, February 25; Tuesday, March 5; Saturday, March 9; and Thursday, March 14.

Feb. 07, 2024

Rob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival

Playwright Rob Noyes will present his play ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY as part of the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival.

Performances will run Sunday, February 25; Tuesday, March 5; Saturday, March 9; and Thursday, March 14. The theatre is located at 38-02 61st Steet, Woodside, New York

Rob Noyes' new play, "All That Stands in the Way," is a thought-provoking tome delving into themes of complacency, conformity, and the erosion of individual freedoms in the pursuit of a supposed utopian society. The play opens with George and Evelyn settling in for a “perfect evening at home” but this is only a deception.

As the “news” goes on, we see how personal freedoms and individuality wear away thanks to George and Evelyn's indifference to (or support of) societal changes. Hints of Orwell permeate as they realize that they are “all that stands in the way" of what's coming. A Greek Chorus of ominous figures adds to the claustrophobic atmosphere.

Noyes' cautionary tale shows us that all that glitters is not gold.

The cast features Joseph Calderone and Christine Stoddard as the “happy” couple with Ally Guba and Marina Ogalla as the Shadow Chorus and Laurence Schwartz pulling double-duty as director and the voice of “the news.”

Rob Noyes makes his second successful debut in the world of theater with "ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY." Originally from the D.C. area, Rob discovered his love for storytelling at a young age, captivated by the enchanting world of puppet theater, drawn to their unique blend of visual artistry and narrative storytelling. In "All That Stands in the Way," Rob brings elements of puppet theater to the stage, infusing the play with a sense of visual poetry and symbolic depth.Through the intimate setting of George and Evelyn's living room, he explores themes of conformity and the consequences of sacrificing personal freedom for societal harmony. "ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY" marks Rob's first produced venture.

Christine Stoddard is no stranger to the borough of Queens as she has an art exhibit currently running at the Queens Botanical Gardens: A Forest of Ancestral Dreams by Christine Stoddard. On display in the V & A gallery until March 18, 2024.




