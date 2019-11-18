Rhonda 'Passion' Hansome Was Honored at the 2019 ABC Fulton Foundation Awards In Brooklyn

Veteran actor / director "Rhonda "Passion" Hansome roudly displays the Longevity in Multi Disciplinary Artistic Achievement award presented to her by Andrea J. Fulton (right) of The Anderson & Bert Cade Fulton Foundation at their Second Annual Awards Benefit on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Sugar Hill Restaurant and Supper Club in Brooklyn. The Bedford-Stuyvesant-born entertainer - who also performed at the afternoon event - was later congratulated by fellow ABC Fulton Foundation Benefit performer actor/producer/vocalist Rome Neal.

Hansome has appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and as Bermuda in the film 'Pretty Woman.' An AUDELCO-award winner "Passion" has directed 35 productions, including 'American Captives: Lena Baker and Sandra Bland' which was recently in the United Solo Festival on Theatre Row in Manhattan. As a standup comedian, she has opened for Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, James Brown and Diana Ross in venues from NY's Radio City Music Hall to LA's Greek Theatre. Rhonda tells stories at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Tale: NYs Finest Storytelling, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. She can currently be heard on John Fugelsang's 'Tell Me Everything' on Siriusxm. To keep up with Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com.

Established in 2014, The Anderson & Bert Cade Fulton Foundation is a Brooklyn-based non-profit performing arts organization founded by veteran playwright & producer, Andrea J. Fulton which focuses on nurturing and cultivating the performing arts interests of adults who later in life seek to begin or advance a career in the performing arts or one of the allied arts required to produce performing arts event. It has provided a forum for hundreds of new and established artists and interns primarily via the production of original, award winning plays performed in schools, churches, theatres and courtyards throughout NYC & beyond. For additional ABCFF information, contact: onerightanswer@aol.com

