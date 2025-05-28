Puppetworks to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ for Spring/Summer Season in Park Slope

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Puppetworks has announced its Spring/Summer production: a marionette adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, running Saturdays and Sundays from May 31 through August 10, 2025, with performances at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at its Park Slope theatre.

Adapted for the marionette stage by Puppetworks Artistic Director Nicolas Coppola, the production is based on L. Frank Baum’s classic 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. This version features an original country-western song score and theatrical effects including a tornado, the melting of the Wicked Witch of the West, and the iconic Great Oz mask.

The show is recommended for children ages 3 and up and will take place at Puppetworks – Park Slope, located at 338 Sixth Avenue at 4th Street, Brooklyn. Tickets are $11 for children and $12 for adults. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling (718) 965-3391 or emailing puppetworksinfo@gmail.com.

