Object Collection Returns With The Premiere Of HOUSECONCERT This May At The Brick Theater

The Brick and Object Collection present HOUSECONCERT, paranormal-domestic actions in no particular order at The Brick Theater - 579 Metropolitan Ave. Running May 5-28, 2023.

"A performance at the end of time, the last house concert of them all. Or the first, before everything. Casual, using whatever is at hand. After everything has been done, we do this anyway, just because. Because this is what we do in our house, with our invited guests. Getting amongst it.

Object Collection's history is intimately connected with house concerts. Several of our first performances were in friends' living rooms for a small group of attendees. The barest of bare bones, essential DIY. We summon the ghosts of Jack Smith, Sam Rivers, and all those who blended their art with their homes. The most basic form of a community: you there watching me here, us together."

Written and directed by Kara Feely and composed by Travis Just. Performed by Catrin Lloyd-Bollard, Kara Feely, Travis Just, Daniel Allen Nelson, Nicolás Noreña, James Oldham, and Timothy Scott with Scenic Design by Peiyi Wong, Lighting by Liz Schweitzer, Produced by Shannon Sindelar, Production Manager Daniel Allen Nelson, Assistant Director Kate Purdum, Design Assistants Celia Krefter and Talia Hankin

HOUSECONCERT will also be touring to Cafe OTO, London (UK), Stanford University (USA), and Indexical, Santa Cruz (USA). Tickets are available now.

https://www.bricktheater.com/event/houseconcert/2023-05-06/