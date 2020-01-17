New Theatre Company, Society, Has Launched in New York

Playwright Mona Mansour and director Scott Illingworth have announced the founding of the new theatre company, Society.

Society is a New York-based company roughly modeled after the Joint Stock Company, founded in London in the 1970's. The method uses ensemble members as active dramaturgs, generating material for the playwright through interviews, recordings, improvisations, physical explorations, and discussion. Designers, actors, the playwright, and a director are all a part of the entire process.

Illingworth and Mansour head up the company with co-founders Tim Nicolai and Erin Anderson. Illingworth and Mansour first worked together using this process as part of a commission at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Acting Program in 2011. Further collaborations inspired them to create a company that could work year-round using the same methodology to generate new plays.

The Ensemble also includes Brian Bock, Hana Chamoun, Hiram Delgado, Christy Escobar, Drew Florida, Annie Fox, Rebecca Frank, Leslie Fray, Meredith Garretson, Rosa Gilmore, Caroline Grogan, Grant Harrison, Keren Lugo, Simone Recasner, Joshua David Robinson, Hadi Tabbal, Alexandra Templer, Shay Vawn, Shpend Xani, and Emily Zemba.

Society's first production, Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mona Mansour, will examine the spectacular rise and even more spectacular fall of start-up culture and premieres July 2020 (details to follow). Mansour's The Vagrant Trilogy, directed by Mark Wing-Davey, premieres at The Public Theater in March of 2020. Society's second production, written by Emily Zemba, investigates astrology and spirituality in the 21st century. The company intends to generate and produce a production each year.

Society's Inaugural Fundraiser, Star Party: An Astrological Dance Bash will be held on February 15th at Starr Bar in Brooklyn. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through www.societytheatre.com.





