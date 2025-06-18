NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Unveils Five Permanent Public Artworks in Historic Carnegie Libraries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), and the New York Public Library (NYPL) gathered with artists, patrons, and local leaders at the Hunt’s Point Library in the Bronx to celebrate the completion of five newly commissioned permanent public artworks in historic Carnegie libraries.

The works were created through the city’s Percent for Art program as part of the $176 million Carnegie Renovation Program, funded primarily by the City and managed by NYPL and NYCEDC.

Each artwork, deeply rooted in its respective neighborhood, transforms the historic libraries into vibrant spaces that reflect local history, values, and imagination—preserving their civic purpose while ushering in a new era of creative accessibility.

“When artists work closely with communities, public art has the power to transform our civic infrastructure into lively, dynamic spaces that tap into the unique energy of a neighborhood,” said DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “These vibrant, permanent installations reflect the role of libraries as hubs for education, art, and community connection. We encourage all New Yorkers to visit these historic branches to see this remarkable artwork in person.”

“Public libraries are an essential component for a city to thrive, help prepare New Yorkers to succeed in the jobs of the future, and we applaud DCLA and NYPL for supporting these artists,” said NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball.

“The Carnegie Branch Renovation Program and the accompanying Percent for Art murals transformed each of these libraries into inviting, state-of-the-art community hubs,” said David Lem, Vice President of Capital Planning and Construction at NYPL. “The stunning, colorful murals reflect the values of the community and the Library, championing freedom of expression and making everyone feel welcome.”

The five new artworks are:

Fort Washington Library (Manhattan)

Emily Kiacz – Golden Nymph, Woven Obscurity, Reflecting Undertone, and others

Medium: Acrylic on canvas over panel

Kiacz uses shaped canvases, repetition, and layered color to evoke memory, nature, and fluid form. Her work creates an immersive environment that honors libraries as places of reflection and possibility.

Port Richmond Library (Staten Island)

Greta McLain and GoodSpace Murals – Flying Minds

Medium: Hand-painted acrylic on Poly Tab on Dibond panels

This collaborative mural features community members of all ages soaring on wings of imagination. Inspired by the area’s immigrant history, it incorporates Art Nouveau motifs and neighborhood landmarks.

Melrose Library (Bronx)

Amy Pryor – Stellar Bronx

Medium: Glass mosaic with inlaid mirror

Pryor's piece visualizes 160 years of Bronx immigration data alongside constellations visible from the borough, creating a radiant, data-driven celebration of diversity and resilience.

Hunt’s Point Library (Bronx)

David Rios – We just wanted to have a rowboat in the room, and now there is and In the world through which I travel, I endlessly create myself

Medium: Dye-sublimation on aluminum

Rios draws from magical realism to explore legacy, aspiration, and the layered identity of the Bronx. Boats become symbols of ancestry, imagination, and future possibility.

125th Street Library (Manhattan)

Diana Schmertz – Language to Dream

Medium: Oil painting with digital text on metal

Schmertz’s two-wall work merges the legal foundations of free expression with poetic meditations on reading and creativity. Color emerges where text is present, illuminating the vital role of access to knowledge.

These installations coincide with the 40th anniversary of the Percent for Art program, which has commissioned more than 450 permanent public artworks since its founding in 1983 under Mayor Ed Koch. Of these, 45 have been created for public libraries across all five boroughs.

Yesterday’s event marked the conclusion of the Carnegie Renovation Program, which began in 2021. The project restored and modernized five historic NYPL branches—preserving historic design elements while improving public access and usability for today’s communities.

“Public art in public libraries is more than decoration—it is a declaration,” said State Senator Robert Jackson. “It says that culture belongs to the people. That beauty, knowledge, and imagination are not luxuries for the few, but rights for us all.”

“I commend the Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York Public Library, and the Economic Development Corporation for this inspiring initiative, which not only enhances our community spaces but also uplifts the creativity of artists like David Ríos and Amy Pryor,” said State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda. “The Hunts Point and Melrose Libraries are vital hubs of knowledge, culture, and community—and these new installations reinforce their role as true beacons of hope and expression in the Bronx.”

Visit www.nyc.gov/culture and www.nypl.org for more information on the Percent for Art program and the renovated branches.

