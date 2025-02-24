News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

LIVE From The RAT NYC, The Drunk Texts to Present THE COUNTRY WIFE (SWAP)!

The event will take place on March 14th at 9pm.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
LIVE From The RAT NYC, The Drunk Texts to Present THE COUNTRY WIFE (SWAP)! Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

LIVE from The RAT NYC, The Drunk Texts will present The Country Wife (Swap)! Want to escape your reality and enter a world of drama, intrigue, and fine china? Then join in Friday, March 14th at 9pm for their reality TV twist on the William Wycherley restoration comedy! $12 tickets can be purchased now.

LATEST NEWS

The Neighbors Receive $17.5k Cultural Development Fund Grant From NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs
Paine the Poet Brings MONSTER to Madhura Studios
Gina Duncan To Step Down As BAM President Later This Year
Center For Performance Research Announces 2025 Spring Season

About The Drunk Texts: Join in as their team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation.

A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos