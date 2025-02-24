LIVE From The RAT NYC, The Drunk Texts to Present THE COUNTRY WIFE (SWAP)!

The event will take place on March 14th at 9pm.
LIVE from The RAT NYC, The Drunk Texts will present The Country Wife (Swap)! Want to escape your reality and enter a world of drama, intrigue, and fine china? Then join in Friday, March 14th at 9pm for their reality TV twist on the William Wycherley restoration comedy! $12 tickets can be purchased now.
About The Drunk Texts: Join in as their team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation.
A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.
