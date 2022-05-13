LIFE AFTER DEATH to Be Performed in a Funeral Home

A comedy show about death?? In a funeral home?! Part catharsis, part circus, total chaos: Ben Wasserman's Live After Death is an hour of sometimes interactive comedy about grief and loss that's actually funny!

Within the span of 3 years comedian Ben Wasserman lost his dad, granddad, uncle, and four friends. In Live After Death, Ben shares his losses and grief with the audience through a chaotic blend of comedy, clowning, and crowd participation. You'll laugh, you'll cry, it'll be a whole fuckin thing!

Featuring an opening set from comedians you've seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix and more!

8pm, Last Saturdays of the Month at Sparrow: A Contemporary Funeral Home in Greenpoint, BK (161 Driggs Ave)

5/28 show opener Petey DeAbreu (Comedy Central)

6/25 show opener Julia Shiplett (Comedy Central)

TICKETS $15 available at liveafterdeath.eventbrite.com

Doors 8PM // Show 8:30PM

Show subject to cancellation if someone dies and the funeral home needs to be used as a funeral home.

COVID-19 Vaccination Required

Ben Wasserman is a very funny boy based in NYC. Ben has appeared in the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Festival, and NY/Philly/Burlington Fringe Festivals. His work and shows have been featured by VICE, Paste Magazine, Vulture, Buzzfeed, Time Out, and The New York Times. And, a few years ago Ben painted with his butt on MTV.