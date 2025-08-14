HAVEN Boxing And Danse Theatre Surreality to Present SHADOWBOXING IN BLUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HAVEN Boxing and local dance company Danse Theatre Surreality present October performances of Shadowboxing in Blue, on Saturday, October 4, 11, 18, and 25th, 2025 at HAVEN Boxing. The performance on the 18th will be a Spanish-English bilingual show. Tickets are $10 and are available now.

Lauren Hlubny and Kyra Hauck, Artistic Directors of Danse Theatre Surreality (DTS), active in NYC and Paris, invite audiences to experience the World Premiere of Shadowboxing in Blue. This innovative work, conceived and directed by Hlubny, takes place in a boxing gym and merges dance, theater, and live music with the intensity of combat training to explore the inner struggles we all face. Paired with a boxing therapy workshop, Shadowboxing is more than just a performance-it's a resource for the community.

Shadowboxing in Blue is an innovative, multidimensional project weaving dance, music, and boxing. This collaboration between dancers, boxers, and musicians explores an individual facing inner adversaries at different life stages. With the goal of fostering diversity, both in casting and artistic expression, the project seeks to deliver a powerful message that challenges norms and redefines the intersection of art, sports, and self-healing. Don't forget to wear clothes you feel comfortable moving in for the workshop!

Performance Details

Direction: Lauren Hlubny

Composition: Caitlin Cawley, Lauren Hlubny, and The Musicians

Assistant Direction: Kyra Hauck

Music Direction: Caitlin Cawley

Marketing and Outreach: AJ Santillan & Z. Jones

Photographer: Lisabel Leon

HAVEN BOXING: Gaby "Gabalanche" Machuca & Andrea Fiorella Martinez