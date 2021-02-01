Galya Bisengalieva and Sana Serkebaeva Streaming Free At Live@National Sawdust

On February 25th, Galya Bisengalieva will give the world premiere performance of two tracks from her newly-released album Aralkum on One Little Independent Records.

Described by The Guardian as a "meditation on natural disaster," the work is an elegy for the former Aral Sea, now the Aralkum Desert, in Kazakhstan.

Uncut calls the album "A musical journey from beauty to desolation to hope"; it evokes an intimate grief and enduring hope for what has been called one of the worst environmental disasters on the planet. Bisengalieva's tribute to the barren sea, desecrated by Soviet irrigation projects, is laid out in three parts: Pre Disaster, Calamity and Future. It is the future that Bisengalieva will focus on for National Sawdust, partnering with fellow Kazakh artist Sana Serkebaeva.

The event will be followed by a conversation with the artists. Galya Bisengalieva's music is dark and atmospheric.The Kazakh-British composer and violinist centers unyielding sonic drones as she weaves across genres like folk, ambient classical, and electronic music.

Her first two records, EP ONE and EP TWO, were released on her own label, NOMAD Music Productions, founded to champion experimental sounds. Bisengalieva has closely collaborated with some of the world's finest musicians, spanning many genres; including Moor Mother, Pauline Oliveros, Steve Reich, Suzanne Ciani, Laurie Spiegel, Terry Riley, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Mica Levi, Thom Yorke, Sarah Davachi and Actress.

Sana Serkebaeva is a Kazakh-British artist and filmmaker born in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Serkebaeva studied at Central Saint Martins and Royal College of Art;her work queries ideas of storytelling, memories and language in relation to filmmaking. She lives and works in London.

