GLOAMING, The Story Of 'Twilight' Told Through Edward's POV is Coming to Brooklyn Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Living Room Productions will present GLOAMING, a feverishly idiosyncratic new work by Su Thomas Hendrickson. This staged reading will play at Brooklyn Art Haus on September 18, 19, and 23 at 7:30pm.

What if the Twilight movie was stranger? Campier? Had like...way more blood? And what's the deal with vampire teens anyway? In the delirium of the 2020 lockdown, one woman succumbed to a delayed-onset Twilight obsession, resulting in a screenplay that sought to answer these very questions.

Now cut down to just 60 minutes (give or take), GLOAMING emerges as a staged reading: equal parts fan fiction, parody, and commemoration of what being stir crazy can do to a person.

"If you've ever wondered why Twilight couldn't have been a bit more like Shaun of the Dead, you're going to love this show," says Artistic Director Ellyn Heald. "Unless you're team Jacob, then you might not love it, because there are no werewolves in this show. This show isn't about them."

Cast Includes: Su Hendrickson, Ellyn Heald, Laura Carswell, David Morton, Drew Springer Miller, Lucy Shelby, Lake Wilburn, Katie Sexton, Sam Crabtree, Ryan Castalia, and Kaileela Hobby.

Performance Details:

GLOAMING by Su Thomas Hendrickson

Presented by Living Room Productions

Dates: September 18, 19, and 23 at 7:30pm

Venue: Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211