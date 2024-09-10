DAGAMBA to Make North American Debut at New York City's Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare for an electrifying musical experience as DAGAMBA, Latvia's genre-defying sensation, makes their long-awaited North American debut. On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM, New York City's historic Town Hall will play host to a groundbreaking performance that fuses the elegance of classical music with the raw energy of modern rock. DAGAMBA, often called the "hooligans of classical music," will present their acclaimed show, BACH Against the Machine, a thrilling collision of Johann Sebastian Bach's timeless compositions with the rebellious spirit of Rage Against The Machine.

DAGAMBA's distinctive blend of musical traditions has captivated audiences around the world, from Europe and the USA to Australia and the Middle East. Known for sold-out shows and a string of prestigious awards, the band has reimagined the boundaries of classical music, merging it with contemporary styles to create something entirely new. Their ability to bridge centuries of musical history has earned them a loyal global following and widespread critical acclaim.

The centerpiece of the concert, BACH Against the Machine, reinterprets Bach's masterpieces with an exhilarating infusion of modern rock, creating a high-energy show that's both familiar and entirely fresh. Alongside this bold new program, the evening will feature fan favorites from DAGAMBA's celebrated repertoire, including "Ludwig Van Rammstein", "DAGAMBA feat. Tchaikovsky", and "Vivaldi Rocks." These dynamic performances showcase the band's extraordinary ability to reinvent classical music for modern audiences while staying true to the essence of the original works.



DAGAMBA's North American debut promises to be more than just a concert - it's a cultural event that will challenge your perceptions and awaken your senses. Their daring blend of classical precision with rock's untamed energy is sure to enthrall audiences.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for DAGAMBA's Town Hall performance HERE.

Don't miss this chance to witness a unique celebration of musical innovation that's certain to be one of the year's most talked-about performances.

