Company XIV's Sexy Hit Holiday Show NUTCRACKER ROUGE Begins Previews Tonight

Company XIV's sexy hit holiday show, NUTCRACKER ROUGE, conceived, choreographed and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Austin Mccormick, begins previews tonight, November 14. Opening night is slated for November 24. The production plays through January 26, 2020 in a limited 11-week engagement at the company's new home, Théâtre XIV (383 Troutman St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn).

NUTCRACKER ROUGE is a sparkling reimagining of the beloved Nutcracker tale told with erotic, sensual and opulent flair. From award-winning director/choreographer Austin Mccormick comes a baroque burlesque confection of theatre, dance, live music, circus, opera, high fashion, lavish design and imaginative cocktails. Enjoy a libation as you immerse yourself in a hedonistic display of gorgeous and decadent winter entertainment in this thrillingly unique fusion of nightlife and theatre. Don't miss this one of a kind theatrical event sure to delight, amaze and titillate. The show contains partial nudity - 21 & over only.

Company XIV's critically acclaimed NUTCRACKER ROUGE has been called "dazzling and genius" by The New York Times and "the perfect hot date" by Time Out New York. It's "an incredible feast for the senses," says Kelly Ripa. The Huffington Post calls it "the greatest holiday homage ever." This "elegantly erotic holiday dance spectacle" (Broadway World) is the year's "sexiest dance performance" says Paper Magazine. The show is a New York Times Critics' Pick, Time Out New York Critics' Pick, New York Magazine Critics' Pick, New York Post Hot Pick and a Drama Desk Awards nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience.

The cast features Christine Flores, Albert Cadabra, Marcy Richardson, Ashley Dragon, Benjamin Freedman, Josh Hobbs, Myles Hunter, Nicholas Katen, Youngsil Kim, Lilin Lace, LEXXE, Troy Lingelbach, Nolan McKew, Jacoby Pruitt, Cristina Rae, Cara Seymour, Hannah Straney and Nicole Von Arx.

The production team includes Zane Pihlstrom (Costume & Set Design), Jeanette Yew (Lighting Design), Sarah Cimino (Makeup Design) and Kristina Vnook (Production Stage Manager).

Performances are Thursdays - Sundays and select additional evenings with a special show on New Year's Eve at 10pm. For exact show times visit http://CompanyXIV.com. Tickets are $105 - $195, and champagne VIP Couches for two people are $375 - $565. Purchase at http://CompanyXIV.com or by calling 1-866-811-4111. The running time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with two intermissions.

Company XIV fuses high and low-brow entertainment in sensual, decadent spectacles, reimagining classical ballets and fairy tales for contemporary audiences. For more info visit http://CompanyXIV.com, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Companyxiv, and follow on Instagram at @CompanyXIV (https://www.instagram.com/companyxiv).





