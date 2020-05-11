BIG GREEN THEATER: THE MOVIE! Premieres May 29

Big Green Theater is an annual eco-playwriting program for North Brooklyn public elementary students that uplifts the imaginations of young people most impacted by our new climate reality and brings their ideas to life on stage.

For three months during after-school hours, students write imaginative, musical plays inspired by what they learn about climate and environmental justice, then see their work professionally produced.

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary in 2020, BGT aims to inspire students to manifest a sustainable and just community by using the power of their creative voice.

The after-school portion of the program was just wrapping up when the COVID-19 crisis hit, so we were not able to bring the student's plays into production at the Starr. But, as eco-conscious theater artists, we are built to adapt, think creatively, re-imagine resources, and practice resilience. And so, we are excited to announce that we have created a new vision for sharing the student's plays and honoring all the hard work that took place in the classrooms over the last few months: Big Green Theater: THE MOVIE!

BGT: The Movie! was rehearsed and filmed remotely while in quarantine using a variety of online tools and technology. All design elements were created using found, repurposed, and household materials. The result is two imaginative, musical, multimedia films, free for all to watch and good for all ages. The films will capture BGT's trademark and timely inspiration, excitement, and humor throughout. Plot-lines include:

former basketball star turned park ranger Michael Jordan rap battles a time-traveler intent on stealing wetlands

a teen activist calms down a hurricane through song

a former factory worker confronts a lazy mayor with a Grumpy Cat

birthday plans turn disastrous when a farmer accidentally lights a drought-stricken forest on fire

a wolf tap-dances with a water spirit who is unintentionally flooding his house

a robin contracts an unpronounceable disease that causes her to have too many babies





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You