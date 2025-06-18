ARE YOU LISTENING? Workshop Reading to Take Place At Recess Grove

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MJ Roundtable will present a one-night-only reading of Are You Listening?, a new play written and directed by Noma Mirny. Adapted from the acclaimed graphic novel by Tillie Walden, this poetic and genre-defying work invites audiences into a queer Western about maps, mothers, their dyke daughters, and one unforgettable cat.

Join us for an evening of live theatre on Saturday, June 28th at 8:30 PM at Recess Grove in Brooklyn. Tickets are $15, with all proceeds supporting the cast, crew, and the continued development of the production. Food and drinks will be available at the Recess Grove bar.

The cast includes Aida Mohamed as Bea, Anita Parrott as Lou, Nora Lullo as Cora, Veronica, and all female characters, and Gilly Caulo as Mack, Bertram Talcomy, and all male characters. Julia Freitas-Gordon performs the stage directions.

The creative team is led by Noma Mirny, who serves as both playwright and director. Julia Freitas-Gordon is the stage manager, with Julia Pasiorowska and Michelle Zabinski as producers. Olivier Plamondon is the lighting designer, and Mars Saletet is the puppetry designer.

Are You Listening? is a moving and genre-bending exploration of loss, intimacy, and queer companionship-unlike anything you've seen before. With its surreal tone and deeply emotional core, the reading is a rare opportunity to see a bold new work in development.

