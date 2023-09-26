ALL THE FRAUDULENT HORSE GIRLS Returns To The Glory 3-16 October With Original Cast

Brooklyn Rep and The Glory have announced a nine-performance return of the much loved, critically acclaimed hit, All the Fraudulent Horse Girls, a one-act Queer absurdist comedy by Australian playwright Michael Louis Kennedy, running October 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 15 & 16 at 20:00 with 16:00 matinees on the 8 & 15 at The Glory in Haggerston.

The original cast returns for this limited season. East London Cabaret Drag royalty Cazeleōn is Audrey 1, Beth Graham (In the Basement) as Audrey 2, Alice Morgan-Richards (AKA Dairy King, Alice's Adventures Underground) as Audrey 3 with Georgia Leila Stoller (JULIE: The Musical) & Rachel Blaquière as the Horse Girls. The creative team is Lili Fuller (designer), Matthew Bovee (Movement), Rachel Blaquière (Music), and Tias Volker (Lighting).

Audrey is 11 years old and telepathically linked to all the other horse girls in the world. She devours all things horses; The Saddle Club, Black Beauty, her Shetland pony asthma inhaler, even Cormac McCarthy's lauded Americana novel All The Pretty Horses. When she tries to steal a police horse on a school trip to prove the legitimacy of her equine obsession, she is kicked in the head and thereafter finds herself in the Mexican desert; in a Cormac McCarthyesque fever dream wherein she must fight her way back to life.

Met with rapturous cheers, glowing reviews, and an OFFIE commendation for the October 2022 run, the show is coming back home to The Glory after a performance at The Pleasance as a Charlie Hartill Award finalist. Directed by Charles Quittner, the show immersively utilizes the East London Queer institution, The Glory, like never before. “It's the most successful theatrical run in The Glory's history,” notes John Sizzle, the bar's founder.

Speaking to the conception of the work, Kennedy states: “It was born of a fascination I have with the concept of ‘Horse Girls'; a demographic of young women whose passion for all things equine alienates them from their less hyper-fixated peers. I also had recently read a lot of Cormac McCarthy's Western Americana novels and foundthe hyper-seriousness of the masculine frontier mythology they hold deeply funny in a way that probably wasn't intentional. If those two thoughts; obsessive young girls and Americana, were part of a venn diagram the intersection was horses and loneliness.”

It is, at its heart, a play about loneliness and neurodivergency. It is a piece of monologue theatre told from the perspective of a young, neurodivergent girl whose passion for horses and horse-adjacent things is so all-consuming it becomes the primary barrier to making friends. In this way she is the ubiquitous ‘weird child' whose niche interest both sustains and alienates them. It is about the pain of being misunderstood, and the struggle for connection and community.

It is a wild and unruly pastiche of equine references, preteen cringecore, suburban Australiana, and abstract Americana, using elements of monologue, artful panto and contemporary dance.

Think The Saddle Club, Spirit, The Neverending Story, H2O Just Add Water, Blue Water High, National Velvet, Black Beauty, Motorola Razers, scooby bracelets, Soviet Constructivism, Spaghetti Westerns, the chaotic costume styling of The Disney Channel, The Brady Bunch, Tarsem Singh's The Fall, Peter Greenaway's The Cook The Thief His Wife and Her Lover, and Brian De Palma's Carrie.

All the Fraudulent Horse Girls runs October 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 15 & 16 at 20:00 with 16:00 matinees on the 8 & 15 in The Glory (281 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8AS). Tickets are available on Outsavvy 15£with ten 12£ early koala tickets for each performance. And general tickets prices at 16£.

The show was first developed as part of the Fresh Ink program for emerging writers facilitated by Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP), and received a development showing as part of Glasgow's Queer Theory.

Born from the basements, rooftops, and backyards of NYC, Brooklyn Rep presents colorful new theatrical happenings in communal spaces. With artistic direction by Charles Quittner, the company has staged Glory Basement productions of In the Basement by Bailey Williams and All the Fraudulent Horse Girls by Michael Louis Kennedy. Bk Rep also presents Scritches: a seasonal festival of new international short plays by US based writers matchmade with UK-Based Directors.




