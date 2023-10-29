The King's Singers to Launch Australian Tour in March 2024

After a sold-out tour in 2018 the masters of vocal harmony and double-GRAMMY Award-winning choral group, The King's Singers will return to Australia touring to five cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth from 18 to 23 March 2024.



The King's Singers have represented the gold standard in a cappella singing on the world's greatest stages from London's Albert Hall to New York's Carnegie Hall for over fifty years. They are renowned for their unrivalled technique, impeccable vocal blend and delightful British wit.



For their first Australian tour in over six years this beloved group are curating a collection of popular songs that have resonated with audiences the world over. This diverse program, spanning 500 years, ranges from medieval to renaissance, romantic to contemporary, folk and pop.



The King's Singers were officially formed in 1968 when six choral scholars from King's College, Cambridge gave a concert at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall. The group was made up of two countertenors, a tenor, two baritones and a bass, and the group has stuck to this singular formation ever since that debut performance.



They are renowned for their unrivalled technique, musicianship and versatility, which stem from both the group's rich heritage and its drive to bring an extraordinary range of new and unique works, collaborations and recordings to life. The King's Singers extensive discography has led to numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a place in Gramophone magazine's inaugural Hall of Fame.



Alongside their demanding performing and recording schedule – with over 100 concerts worldwide every season – the group also leads educational workshops and residential courses across the globe, working with both ensembles and individuals on their approaches to group singing. To mark their 50th anniversary in 2018, they founded The King's Singers Global Foundation in the USA to provide a platform to support the creation of new music across multiple disciplines, to coach a new generation of performers, and to provide musical opportunities to people of all backgrounds.



AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

SYDNEY

Venue: City Recital Hall, Sydney

Date & Time: Monday 18 March at 7.30pm



MELBOURNE

Venue: Melbourne Recital Hall

Date & Time: Tuesday 19 March at 7.30pm



BRISBANE

Venue: QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Date & Time: Wednesday 20 March at 7.30pm



CANBERRA

Venue: Snow Concert Hall, Canberra

Date & Time: Thursday 21 March at 7.30pm



PERTH

Venue: Perth Concert Hall

Date & Time: Saturday 23 March at 7.30pm

