The King's Singers to Launch Australian Tour in March 2024

The King's Singers will return to Australia touring to five cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth from 18 to 23 March 2024.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 1 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
GASLIGHT Will Tour Australia in 2024 Photo 3 GASLIGHT Will Tour Australia in 2024
Nurse Blake Brings SHOCK ADVISED! on Australian Tour Photo 4 Nurse Blake Brings SHOCK ADVISED! on Australian Tour

The King's Singers to Launch Australian Tour in March 2024

After a sold-out tour in 2018 the masters of vocal harmony and double-GRAMMY Award-winning choral group, The King's Singers will return to Australia touring to five cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth from 18 to 23 March 2024.
 
The King's Singers have represented the gold standard in a cappella singing on the world's greatest stages from London's Albert Hall to New York's Carnegie Hall for over fifty years. They are renowned for their unrivalled technique, impeccable vocal blend and delightful British wit.
 
For their first Australian tour in over six years this beloved group are curating a collection of popular songs that have resonated with audiences the world over. This diverse program, spanning 500 years, ranges from medieval to renaissance, romantic to contemporary, folk and pop.
 
The King's Singers were officially formed in 1968 when six choral scholars from King's College, Cambridge gave a concert at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall.  The group was made up of two countertenors, a tenor, two baritones and a bass, and the group has stuck to this singular formation ever since that debut performance.
 
They are renowned for their unrivalled technique, musicianship and versatility, which stem from both the group's rich heritage and its drive to bring an extraordinary range of new and unique works, collaborations and recordings to life. The King's Singers extensive discography has led to numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a place in Gramophone magazine's inaugural Hall of Fame. 

Alongside their demanding performing and recording schedule – with over 100 concerts worldwide every season – the group also leads educational workshops and residential courses across the globe, working with both ensembles and individuals on their approaches to group singing. To mark their 50th anniversary in 2018, they founded The King's Singers Global Foundation in the USA to provide a platform to support the creation of new music across multiple disciplines, to coach a new generation of performers, and to provide musical opportunities to people of all backgrounds.  
 

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

SYDNEY
Venue:            City Recital Hall, Sydney        
Date & Time:   Monday 18 March at 7.30pm
 
MELBOURNE
Venue:            Melbourne Recital Hall                       
Date & Time:   Tuesday 19 March at 7.30pm
 
BRISBANE
Venue:            QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane            
Date & Time:   Wednesday 20 March at 7.30pm
 
CANBERRA
Venue:            Snow Concert Hall, Canberra            
Date & Time:   Thursday 21 March at 7.30pm
 
PERTH
Venue:            Perth Concert Hall                  
Date & Time:   Saturday 23 March at 7.30pm
The King's Singers to Launch Australian Tour in March 2024




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Brisbane

1
HOW DO I LET YOU DIE? Comes to Arts House Next Month Photo
HOW DO I LET YOU DIE? Comes to Arts House Next Month

How Do I Let You Die? by Hmong-Australian writer, Michele Lee, is a somewhat autobiographical tale of Hmong parents, death and ghosts.

2
Nurse Blake Brings SHOCK ADVISED! on Australian Tour Photo
Nurse Blake Brings SHOCK ADVISED! on Australian Tour

Nurse Blake returns with his brand new show Shock Advised!   Bring out your friends, family and co-workers for an epic night as Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. 

3
Arooj Aftab Will Perform in Australia For the First Time in 2024 Photo
Arooj Aftab Will Perform in Australia For the First Time in 2024

Arts Projects Australia have today announced Grammy Award winning, Brooklyn-based singer, composer and producer, Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince Australian Tour – for the artist’s first time in Australia – bringing her mesmerising live-performance experience to Sydney City Recital Hall, Melbourne Recital Centre and WOMADelaide, from 6 to 11 to March 2024.  

4
LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR & GRILL Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne Photo
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

Broadway hit Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, a musical play about the life of jazz great Billie Holiday, opens tonight Tuesday 24 October, at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Fairfax Studio, starring AACTA Award-winner Zahra Newman.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Australia - Brisbane SHOWS
Aida in Australia - Brisbane Aida
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/06-12/20)
'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' in Australia - Brisbane 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'
KSP Theatre (11/10-11/25)
RENT in Australia - Brisbane RENT
Playhouse, QPAC (1/27-2/04)
The Ring Cycle in Australia - Brisbane The Ring Cycle
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You