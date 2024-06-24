TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Opens In Brisbane This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After playing to packed houses and rave reviews across the country, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL wil open at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Lyric Theatre from this Saturday 29 June.

Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and the late Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Since its highly anticipated Australian premiere in May 2023 at Theatre Royal Sydney, where it had a record-breaking nine-month run and sold over 300,000 tickets, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICALhas captured the hearts of audiences with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music.

Featuring 23 hit songs including, “Simply The Best”, “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary”, this smash hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominations including Best Musical (Tony Awards) and Best New Musical (Olivier Awards).

Paul Dainty AO, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY said, “I first heard about the possibility of a stage musical portraying Tina’s life eight years ago and I immediately reached out to Tali Pelman at Stage Entertainment. At that point there was no script and no book however I was hooked on the idea of it. Australians are loving this theatrical masterpiece which tells the story of Tina’s life, of empowerment and success, and is ultimately the best music industry comeback story of all time.”

Producer, Tali Pelman said, “I know Australia was very close to Tina's heart, so we are especially excited our show is touring. Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adored, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today. Everything about Tina was unique - her heart, her story and of course her voice - and we can’t wait for all of Australia to experience her journey and her triumph through our show.”



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said, “Queensland audiences have already respondedenthusiastically to TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL with tickets selling fast since we first announced the season. Tina had a special affinity for Australia and of course our Brisbane Broncos, so what’s not to love? Tina was much loved throughout her career and her legacy lives on through her music, but a lot of people don’t know the story of her life beyond the stage. This musical is an unforgettable immortalisation of a formidable woman and artist.”

In Australia, the coveted role of Tina Turner is played by Ruva Ngwenya who has been gracing stagessince her early years with her first professional role in 2013 as Shenzi in The Lion King. Ruva has performed in a string of successful musicals; We Will Rock You, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ragtime and Moulin Rouge The Musical, solidifying her as one of musical theatre’s most sought-after performers.

The role of Ike Turner will be played by NAACP Award-winning actor and playwright Giovanni Adams, who after moving to Australia in 2023 made his Australian premiere in TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL in Adelaide in April 2024.

The cast also includes principals Jochebel Ohene MaCcarthy as Tina Turner alternate, Ibinabo Jackplaying Tina’s mother Zelma Bullock, Deni Gordon as Tina’s Grandmother Gran Georgeanna (GG) and Nadia Komazec as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam.

Jayme-Lee Hanekom plays Tina’s sister Alline Bullock and one of the Ikettes, Augie Tchantcho plays Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Rishab Kern as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Matthew Prime as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Queenslander Mat Verevis as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, John O’Hara as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Blake Erickson as musician Martyn Ware and Carpenter.

Ensemble members include Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Nicholas Eaton, Abu Kebe as Ronnie, Jenni Little as Toni, Loredo Malcolm, David Mairs-McKenzie as Craig, Emily Nkomo as an Ikette, Gus Noakes, Kristin Paulse, Ilana Richardson, Tendai Rinomhota, Noel Samuels, Rebecca Selley as an Ikette and Tigist Strode as an Ikette.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp and wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London’s West End, where it opened to five-star reviews and continues to break box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Autumn 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the North American Tour commenced in September 2022. In 2023 alongside the Australian production, the European Production in Stuttgart, Germany opened.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

