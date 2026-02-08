Cast Announced for STEEL MAGNOLIAS Australia Tour

🎭 NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producers Neil Gooding and Alex Woodward announced an all-star cast featuring some of the country’s most recognisable and celebrated television actors for the upcoming production of Steel Magnolias.

Under the direction of Lee Lewis, this dazzling new Australian production brings together an extraordinary ensemble led by Lisa McCune, Belinda Giblin, Debra Lawrance, Mandy Bishop, Jessica Redmayne and Lotte Beckett – a line up that reads like a who’s who of Australian television, now uniting on stage for one of theatre’s most cherished plays.

Written by Robert Harling, the timeless tale of Steel Magnolias will tour to QPAC, Brisbane from April 2026, Theatre Royal Sydney in May 2026, Wollongong and Canberra in June 2026, His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth in July 2026 and Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre from July 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

In the role of M’Lynn is Gold Logie winner and leading lady of stage and screen Lisa McCune (Blue Heelers, The 39 Steps) joined by Home and Away icons, Belinda Giblin (Amadeus, Doubt) as Ouiser and Debra Lawrance (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child AU and UK, A Christmas Carol) as Clairee. Acclaimed performer Mandy Bishop (Wharf Revue, Blue Heelers) plays Truvy while current Home and Away star Jessica Redmyane (800 Words, The Great Gatsby) plays Shelby. Newcomer Lotte Beckett (Julia, The Election Monologues) joins this elite line up in the role of Annelle.

"Once upon a time I wished for the best cast ever for Steel Magnolias," said director Lee Lewis. "Lisa McCune! BRILLIANT! Belinda Giblin! LEGEND! Deborah Lawrence! FABULOUS! Mandy Bishop! OUTRAGEOUS! Jessica Redmayne! GORGEOUS! Lotte Beckett! PERFECT!!!! Yes, said my fairy godmother, you shall have a ball. Assembling a magic cast for this very special play has been a real joy. This story means so much to so many people and I can't wait to bring everyone together to revisit all the love, laughter and tears that fill Truvy's salon.A dream cast for a play that lives in all our dreams."

Step inside Truvy’s beauty salon, the heart of a small Southern town, where local women share their joys, struggles and a little neighbourly gossip. From weddings and babies to divorces and funerals, they face life’s highs and lows with humour, courage and impeccably styled hair. When tragedy strikes, it’s in these familiar walls that they find comfort, support and the unbreakable bonds of friendship that carry them through.

Steel Magnolias originally opened in Australia at the York Theatre at Sydney's Seymour Centre in May 1988 and toured to Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre, featuring a cast which included Maggie Dence, Nancye Hayes, Melissa Jaffer, Genevieve Lemon, Pat McDonald and Nicole Kidman making her professional stage debut.

Bursting with sass, warmth and Southern charm, Steel Magnolias delivers laughter, love and unforgettable heart.