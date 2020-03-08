THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to QPAC

The ultimate feel-good show, The Choir of Man, will rock into Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Playhouse from 7 to 18 April 2020.

Fresh from the stages of a world tour, including sell-out seasons at the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals and at the Sydney Opera House, the nine talented gents from The Choir of Man will come to Brisbane for a strictly limited rockin' season.

Hailing from the UK and Ireland, the dynamic lads collectively boast impressive vocal and dance credentials, with performance experience ranging from musical theatre and opera, to The Voice UK, a Rugby World Cup closing ceremony and a Royal Variety Performance.

Combining live music, high energy dance and a few surprises, with everything from Piña Coladas to live pint percussion, The Choir of Man is a rollicking good time; jam packed with all the favourite pub classics, rock ballads and pop hits from Avicii to Adele, Sia to Queen, Guns N' Roses and more.

The show creates the ambience of an old-fashioned pub, complete with a working beer tap! From the faded décor to the loveable characters, the stage is set for a show that will shake the roof and make audiences wanting more.

From the creative minds of Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, The Choir of Man offers a high energy, uplifting and joyous night out. Grab your loved one or a group of mates and join in the fun.

Tickets are on sale now for The Choir of Man in QPAC's Playhouse from 7 to 18 April at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.





