PIP Theatre To Present GRAND HORIZONS By Bess Wohl

The hilarious play, Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl, is now playing at Brisbane's Newest Performing Arts Theatre, PIP Theatre! This must-see production boasts an all-star cast of iconic Brisbane screen and stage actors.

Fifty years into their marriage, Bill and Nancy want a divorce. While they seem unfazed by the decision, their two adult sons are shaken to the core, forced to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their parents' outwardly happy lives. As the family grapples with their new reality, each must reckon with their own imperfect past and how their collective love for each other might express itself in new and unlikely forms.

Bess Wohl's uproarious comedic play explores the ups and downs of family dynamics, the complexities of marriage, and the exhilarating risks involved in the pursuit of true happiness. Get ready for a side-splitting exploration of the hilarious and relatable moments that make up our lives.

​​​​​​PIP Theatre is Brisbane's newest professional performing arts theatre and company. The venue is situated in the heart of Milton along Park Road, surrounded by an array of stylish restaurants where you can enjoy dinner before or after the show.

Grand Horizons opens Friday May 12th and runs through to May 27th.

Wednesday - Saturday evening showings and Saturday Matinee showings.

(Wed 6:30/Thurs-Sat 7:30pm & 2pm)

Get tickets at: Click Here

Program: https://issuu.com/piptheatre/docs/grand_horizons_-_program_a5_

Cast: Steven Tandy, Deidre Grace, Brad McMurray, Cameron Hurry, Gabby Carbon, Lisa Hickey and Reagan Warner.

Location: PIP Theatre, 20 Park Road, Milton, 4064.