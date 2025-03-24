Open Season at QPAC Continues in Brisbane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brisbane's live music scene will heat up this winter as the Queensland Performing Arts Centre will present two nights of international music as part of Brisbane's Open Season.

Launched in 2020, Open Season is a curated program of music and art. The project has grown into a destination season of events, presenting a city-wide program of cutting-edge contemporary music and immersive art experiences.

As part of Open Season 2025 QPAC's renowned Concert Hall welcomes Icelandic post-rock pioneers Sigur Rós on Wednesday 28 May and American multi-instrumentalist, composer, bandleader, and neo-jazz icon Kamasi Washington on Thursday 12 June.

Known for their mesmerising live performances, Sigur Rós have performed at major festivals around the world including Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza, as well as sold-out shows across the globe. Their performances are celebrated for their emotional intensity and immersive atmosphere. As part of their Australian orchestral tour, the trio will be joined in Brisbane by Brisbane Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Robert Ames for a sublime evening of music that blends fan favourites with their most intimate record to date, ÁTTA. This Sigur Ros performance is announced after shows across the country sold out in record time.

Emmy and Grammy nominated Kamasi Washington returns to Brisbane for the first time since 2022 as part of the Open Season line-up. His three bodies of work to date—The Epic; Harmony of Difference, an EP originally commissioned for the 2017 Whitney Biennial; and Heaven and Earth—are among the most acclaimed of this century. Washington has toured the world over and collaborated and shared stages with Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, Herbie Hancock—with whom he will curate the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest for the second year in a row—and many more.

Open Season Creative Director Dave Sleswick believes that, with addition of QPAC to the program, 2025 will be the year Open Season will showcase Brisbane as a world-class arts destination.

“What started as a small, independently-run, winter series has grown into one of the country's most exciting and diverse music programs and with the addition of QPAC as a major programming partner, we're expanding what's possible for live performance in Brisbane.

“Every year, Open Season gets bigger, bolder, and harder to ignore. This time, with QPAC on board, we're taking over the whole damn city. Brisbane, get ready—we're about to get loud and we're not sorry about it.”

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said the partnership was a great opportunity to throw open QPAC's doors to a wider audience and to work with another of Brisbane's leading live performance presenters.

“This is the first time we've partnered with Dave and the team at The Tivoli Group to present performances at QPAC as part of Open Season; it's proving to be a brilliant collaboration, and we love that we're increasing the footprint and audience of this awesome festival.

“Both QPAC and The Tivoli Group are all about ensuring as many people as possible experience live performance together. We're passionate about presenting both new and emerging artists as well as those established and already loved, and shouting from the rooftops that Brisbane is well and truly a live music capital.

"It's thrilling to see Open Season grow every year and the program this year is better than ever. It really is fast becoming a destination music festival for Brisbane and we're very proud to be on board.”

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the collaboration between QPAC and The Tivoli Group gives music lovers the chance to experience extraordinary international acts.

“The highly anticipated return of Open Season in 2025 will attract visitors and animate Brisbane venues with its exciting live performance,” he said.

“The Crisafulli Government's support of Open Season through investment in the Queensland Arts Showcase Program and Strategic Partnerships Fund reinforces our state's reputation as a vibrant cultural destination.”

Also featuring in the program is the fourth iteration of BLAK DAY OUT, a celebration of First Nations culture, food, and incredible music from Australia's leading Indigenous artists. Presented in 2025 by Blak Social, Open Season, and QPAC's Clancestry, BLAK DAY OUT will feature Christine Anu, Thelma Plum and Miss Kaninna performing live at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 26 July.

