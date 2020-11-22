MAGIC BEACH Returns to Brisbane This Summer

The majestic and much-loved production Magic Beach returns to Brisbane after a sell-out season at Brisbane Powerhouse in November. It will play a strictly limited season at QUT Gardens Theatre from 14 January 2021.

From the team behind The Gruffalo and The 13-, 26-, 52-, 78- and 91-Storey Treehouses, this new Australian adaptation from multi-award winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer is a celebration of the power of the imagination and the differences that make every child special.

This is the first of Alison Lester AM's classic picture books to be adapted, and it comes to life on stage in a wonderful world of text, song, light, shadow and movement.

Lester has been delighting younger readers - and their parents - for more than 30 years with her beautiful, illustrated children's picture books. She was the Children's Laureate from 2011-2013 and was also one of the 5 Australian Legends of Children's Literature that Australia Post featured on a Stamp.

For tickets, visit https://www.gardenstheatre.qut.edu.au/whats-on/2020/magic-beach.

Shows View More Australia - Brisbane Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You