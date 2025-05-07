LASSÙ Adult Cabaret Comes to Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queensland get ready to step into LASSÙ, an adults-only cosmic Cabaret, perched on the galaxy's edge, where space cowboys, alien drifters, and the legendary Rodeo Sisters dazzle with out-of-this world acts. Join Rodeo Clown Rusty as he journeys through the golden days of LASSÙ, determined to revive the magic that once filled the saloon.

Audiences across the state can expect a thrilling, risqué circus experience that blends modern spectacle with traditional artistry all performed in a stunning bespoke big top creating an intimate and exhilarating environment where they can witness every daring feat up close.

Seventh-generation circus performer and producer, Merrik Ashton, grew up surrounded by the unique lifestyle of circus performers, and has known nothing but the thrill of performance and travel. The performing arts are literally in his blood, and he is excited to be bringing this new show to the east coast.

“Adding North Lakes, Mackay and Townsville to our Lassu Queensland tour is incredibly exciting. This show is something truly special—an electrifying, high-energy production that pushes the boundaries of live entertainment. I can't wait for audiences to experience it,” said Ashton.

LASSÙ's Creative Director is the Helpmann Award-winning choreographer Mitchell Woodcock, one of Australia's most sought-after creative minds, known for his extensive work across entertainment. He has created performances for over 50 national and International Artists, including Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, and Meghan Trainor. Other credits choreography for the Paper Dolls series for Paramount+, as well creative director for The Voice, Australian Idol, and major global events like the ICC T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony and the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony.

Immerse yourself in a story where past and future collide in a spectacular, risqué circus experience.

