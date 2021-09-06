Kirby Lunn Stars In THE MAN - BLONDE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Acclaimed musical theatre star Kirby Lunn is a powerhouse in her one-woman show, THE MAN - Blonde But Not Forgotten, celebrating the life and times of Marilyn Monroe, at the Hayward Street Studios, 16-19 September 2021. Tickets available now from www.haywardstreet.com.au

Marilyn Monroe - simultaneously one of the most recognized women in Hollywood history while also being one of the most maligned and misunderstood.

"No one ever asked Brando if he ever slept his way to the top"

This unforgettable cabaret event brings to light the struggles and misconceptions about one of the most iconic stars of the 20th century. Both heart-warming and heart-wrenching, this unique one woman show finally gives a voice to the most silenced woman in Hollywood. Part fact, part fiction, it weaves together the sadness, and the success, of a true legend, as told by one of today's brightest young stars, Kirby Lunn.

Kirby Lunn has recently returned home to Brisbane after performing in New York and America for the last few years. A career high in joining the cast of the Kinky Boots (North American Touring Company) under the original direction of Jerry Mitchell, Kirby also starred as Elle Wood in "Legally Blonde" and Amber Von Tussle in "Hairspray".

Kirby made her professional debut in Australia at the age of 18 in the musical EuroBeat- Almost Eurovision and then quickly went on to be cast in the original Australian productions of Hairspray and Rolling Thunder Vietnam. Always learning, Kirby studied Shakespeare at RADA, as well as full time study at the American Music and Dramatic Academy in NYC.

Performances

16 - 19 September 2021 Thursday - Saturday 7.30pm Sunday 2pm

Tickets

All tickets - $25

Duration

Approx. 1 hour

Venue

Hayward Street Studios 57 Hayward Street, Stafford