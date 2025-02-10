JOSEPHINE WANTS TO DANCE Comes to The Concourse, Chatswood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the picture book by Jackie French and Bruce Whatley, this musical about the importance of believing in yourself and realising your dreams and… a dancing kangaroo, is coming to The Concourse, Chatswood on 16 & 17 July 2025.

Josephine is a kangaroo who loves to dance. Her little brother, Joey, tells her kangaroos don't dance, they hop - but Josephine continues to point her toes and leap through the air. When a ballet troupe comes to the sleepy town of Shaggy Gully, Josephine desperately wants to dance like the ballerinas in pink tutus and silk ballet shoes.

On the day of the first performance the Ballet Company is in trouble. The prima ballerina twists her ankle, and the understudy has a splinter in her toe. Who can dance the lead role? Josephine's talents are called upon to help save the day. Can she do it, and more importantly, does it matter that she's a kangaroo?

“Josephine Wants to Dance has all the originality and appeal of other Monkey Baa productions – with an added aspirational message." said Jonathan Biggins, Director

