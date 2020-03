According to Aussie Theatre, HOTA has announced that it will close for the time being.

The closure and cancellations will remain until at least the end of the month. If any developments arise, changes may be made to the schedule.

Ticket holders for forthcoming events will be contacted to arrange a refund. There is no need to contact HOTA for your refund.

Read more on Aussie Theatre.





