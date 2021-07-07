Entries are now open for Queensland Premier's Drama Award 2022-23!

Since 2002, Queensland Theatre, in partnership with the Queensland Government, has been inviting playwrights to put a new Australian work on our stage through this unique competition which culminates in a world premiere season of the winning entry.

Every two years the Queensland Premier's Drama Award discovers, develops and produces outstanding Australian plays. The award recognizes excellence in playwriting and is open to writers across Australia with stories that will connect with Queensland audiences today.

Thanks to new sponsor Griffith University, the Queensland Premier's Drama Award 2022-23 is now the richest playwriting prize in the country.

The winner of the 2022-23 Award will receive:

$30,000 cash prize from Prize Sponsor Griffith University

$16,000 commission fee to develop their play throughout 2022-23

A world premiere production of their play as part of Queensland Theatre's 2023 Season.

Writers and performance makers from all backgrounds and lived experiences are invited to enter completed scripts for a new play that Queensland Theatre audiences need to see on our stage.

Entries close Friday 3 September 2021 at 6pm (Queensland local time).