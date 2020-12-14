CHESS THE MUSICAL Set To Debut At The Concert Hall, QPAC In June 2021

The worldwide stage hit CHESS THE MUSICAL, featuring the iconic music of ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus & Benny Andersson, lyrics by Tim Rice & Björn Ulvaeus and book by Tim Rice, will debut at QPAC's Concert Hall, for its first professional presentation, in two exclusive performances on June 10th, 2021.

Inspired by extraordinary real-life events it first premiered to glowing reviews in London's West End in 1986 starring Elaine Paige. Featuring hits including I Know Him So Well - recognised in the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest selling UK chart single ever by a female duo - and the upbeat pop favourite One Night in Bangkok, music from CHESS THE MUSICAL is known the world over, with the original concept album described by Rolling Stone as having a "dazzling score (which) covers nearly all the pop bases". Time Magazine declared the score as "rock symphonic synthesis ripe with sophistication and hummable tunes".

CHESS THE MUSICAL tells the story of a complex love triangle combined with dramatic political intrigue, set against the background of the Cold War in the early 1980s, where Soviet and American forces attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political gains.

The Brisbane performances of this much-loved musical, which recently premiered in Moscow, will feature the London West End orchestrations with a full twenty-five-piece orchestra. The stellar cast for this semi-staged concert style event will be announced in February 2021.

CHESS THE MUSICAL is produced by Adrian Storey from StoreyBoard Entertainment (Barnum, Follies, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), directed by renowned director Tyran Parke (Barnum, Follies, Broadway to La Scala), with Musical Direction by David Piper (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Wicked), Set & Costume Design by Dann Barber (Barnum, 33 Variations), Lighting Design by Gavan Swift, Sound Design by award-winning designer Michael Waters and Choreography by Freya List.

Booking Information:

When: Thursday 10 June 2021, 2:00pm &, 7:30pm

Where: Concert Hall, QPAC

Tickets: From $89 ON SALE 9am Dec 17

Bookings: qtix.com.au or 136 246