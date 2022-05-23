Bill Bailey Announces En Route To Normal Australian Tour 2022

Following a thumbs-up from immigration, Bill Bailey returns to Australia with his brand new show En Route To Normal starting in Toowoomba on September 22 and taking him around the country for 16 shows. Bill performed this show with rave reviews and sold out theatres in New Zealand earlier this year while he was there filming his new television series Patriot Brains currently airing on SBS.

How did we get here? How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again? In Bill's new show, En Route To Normal, Bill ponders these and other questions that this moment in history has thrown up and tries to see a way through the strange unreality of our new world. With Bill naming the show before we'd even heard of Covid-19, En Route To Normal has become not just a funny, heart-warming mix of stories, music and history, but a personal mission to find our way through these strange times!

Tracing lines through chaotic moments in history, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife. Through music, songs, and memories, Bill considers our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track, and rhapsodises on his new-found love of skydiving. He recounts his own experiences of dealing with isolation, ruminating the 'sounds of lockdown' which led to a greater appreciation of birdsong and perhaps led to the creation of music itself, and how our reliance on technology has inspired Bill himself to create dance remixes of video-calling ringtones.

Last in Australiain 2018, the British Comedy Award winner is a frequent visitor to our shores, with a massive Australian fan base flocking to theatres to see the master in action. Irreverent and immensely talented, En Route To Normal will be the seventh show that Bill has brought down under, delivered with the energy the multi-faceted entertainer is known for.

Never one to slow down, Bill had the opportunity to fulfil some lifelong dreams when Covid put a halt to his relentless touring schedule. Most recently taking the dance floor by storm on the iconic reality series Strictly Come Dancing, Bill has also lent his voice to the animated film adaption of children's book Dragonkeeper due for release this year, and managed to find time to write a new book - Bill Bailey's Remarkable Guide to Happiness, a collection of funny, meditative and thoughtful essays exploring the nature of happiness.

With his trademark blend of satire and surrealism, stories and dismantled jokes, crowd sing-alongs, weird instruments and musical showstoppers, don't miss this legendary comedian, musician and actor back on stage!

Tour Dates

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD Thu 22 Sep 2022

The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD Sat 24 Sep 2022

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD September 25, 27, 28

The Star Gold Coast, QLD Fri 30 Sep 2022



Riverside Theatre, Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, WA October 3 & 4

Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, WA Thu 6 Oct 20

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart, TAS Sun 9 Oct 2022

Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS Mon 10 Oct 2022

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA October 12 & 13

Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC Sat 15 Oct 2022

Town Hall, Wollongong, NSW October 17 & 18

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC October 20, 21, 22

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW October 26, 27, 28, 29 November 8

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW October 30, 31

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, NSW Tue 1 Nov 2022

Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC 3 Nov 2022

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC Fri 4 Nov 2022

Royal Theatre Canberra, ACT Sat 5 Nov 2022

For tickets, visit https://www.bohmpresents.com or www.billbailey.co.uk