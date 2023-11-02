Angélique Kidjo Comes to QPAC in March 2024

Angélique Kidjo will celebrate her 40-year career with a national tour, appearing at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Concert Hall on 4 March 2024 by arrangement with Adelaide Festival. 

Five-time Grammy winner, Angélique Kidjo, known for her powerful voice and commanding stage presence, has been a global performer for four decades. Hailing from the West African nation of Benin and currently residing in New York City and Paris, her music cross-pollinates the West African traditions of her upbringing in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and modal jazz, all while drawing inspiration from Europe and Latin American influences. Kidjo’s performances will celebrate her career-spanning catalogue as one of Africa’s best-known artists. 

Supporting Angélique in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide is Maatakitj: a Noongar name meaning ‘long legs like a spear’ and the affectionate stage name of Clint Bracknell, a musician from southern WA and Professor of Music at the University of Western Australia. 

Angelique’s most recent album, Mother Nature, boldly addresses two of the most pressing challenges of our time: racial inequity and the climate crisis and skilfully combines the personal political aspects, weaving them into music that is radiantly optimistic. Her collaborations with artists from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and the United States draw inspiration from significant historical and current events, including the youth-led movement against Nigeria's corrupt Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the American Declaration of Independence, Black Lives Matter protests, and Benin's 60th independence anniversary (coinciding with her birth). The title track, co-written with her husband Jean Hébrail and songwriter Jennifer Decilveo, is an urgent call for everyone to think about Earth’s vital connection to nature. 

Angélique’s unstoppable creative force has seen her recognised as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people and The Guardian’s Top 100 Inspiring Women in the world. She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and was awarded the prestigious 2023 Polar Music Prize. An equally passionate humanitarian as musician, in 2006 she founded Batonga, a foundation dedicated to supporting the education of young girls in Africa. Today, the foundation reaches over 8,000 young women and girls in Benin, and has recently expanded its work to Senegal, where it is positioned to reach another 6,000+ in the coming months. 

Angélique Kidjo says: “Both Australia and New Zealand hold very fond places in my heart, and I can’t wait to come back in 2024, which will also include my first performance in Auckland. It is great to be celebrating 40 years of performing on a continent which was one of the first to embrace my career! You have some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes and warm, welcoming people: thank you for accepting and supporting me every time I visit. The songs and stories of Mother Nature mean so much to me and I look forward to sharing them with you all.” 

2024 Touring information:  
Perth: 29 February / Tickets on sale now  
Brisbane: 4 March / Tickets on sale now  
Melbourne: 5 March / Tickets on sale now  
Sydney: 6 March / Tickets on sale 21 November 
Auckland: 9 March / Tickets on sale 15 November  
Adelaide: 12 March / Tickets on sale now  




