Anam Cara Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Anam Cara Productions will present The Marvelous Wonderettes this April. There will be one show in the Gold Coast at Spaghetti and Jazz Restaurant on 11th April, four shows in Brisbane at Calamvale Community College's CPAC from 16-18th April, as well as one show at the Sunshine Coast's Black Box Theatre in Nambour on 24th April. The musical features a range of 50s and 60s hits such as 'Lollipop', 'Stupid Cupid', and 'Lipstick on Your Collar'.

Cast:

Tara Carmen

Rebecca Kenny-Sumiga

Aimee Monement

Josephine Stockdale

Musical Director and Producer: Sean Fagan

Director: Ashleigh Mairi-Joy Cates

Choreographer: Lynette Wockner

This smash off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! In act two, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits.

Tickets available:

Gold Coast: www.stickytickets.com.au/89dn0/the_marvelous_wonderettes.aspx

Brisbane: www.trybooking.com/BIPWT

Sunshine Coast: www.trybooking.com/BPBGT

Tickets for Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast are $35 general admission, $30 for seniors (55+) or group bookings of 10 or more $25 per ticket. Spaghetti and Jazz tickets include a 2 course set menu dinner and show for $79pp.

If you have any enquiries, please contact us at anamcaraproductions@outlook.com