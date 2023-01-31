A New-Look 2022 Matilda Awards Announces Its Stellar Field Of Nominees
The prestigious Matilda Awards, Queensland's premier awards for performing arts, honours 2022's brightest and boldest artists across a range of new and refreshed categories.
A stellar shortlist of nominees will contest 20 categories when the annual celebration of Queensland's dazzling theatre industry is held at Brisbane Powerhouse on Monday 27 February 2023.
Matilda Awards Chair Jan Irvine said acting categories were now gender-inclusive for artists in lead and supporting roles across mainstage and independent productions.
"The Matilda Awards committee consistently strives to make this a more inclusive and representative celebration and will recognise actors across production type, rather than by gender," Ms Irvine said.
"We've also introduced two new categories this year: Best Ensemble acknowledges outstanding whole-of-cast performances and a Judges Award honours work that pushes artistic boundaries.
"There is an impressive number of new Australian works nominated this year and it's worth noting Metro Arts accounts for 12, or about half, of these nominations, cementing itself as a champion of independent and emerging local artists."
Leading the field with seven nominations is Batshit, a solo production by Leah Shelton interrogating the myths and fears of female madness at Metro Arts during Brisbane Festival.
Receiving six nominations apiece are Queensland Theatre's tri-lingual adaptation of Othello for Brisbane Festival and Bunker, a high-intensity physical theatre work staged at Metro Arts.
Queensland Theatre's The Almighty Sometimes is nominated in five categories with QPAC and shake & stir theatre co.'s The Twits and the Metro Arts/Counterpilot co-production of Adrift nominated for four awards each.
Vying for Best Mainstage Production are Fourteen, Othello, Slow Boat, The Almighty Sometimes and The Twits and productions contesting The Lord Mayor's Award for Best New Australian Work are An Ideal Husband, Batshit, Fourteen, Face to Face and Boy, Lost.
For more information, including ticket release dates, visit matildaawards.com.au.
2022 MATILDA AWARD NOMINATIONS
BEST DESIGN - SET
John Felmingham Adrift Metro Arts/Counterpilot & Sarah Winter
Josh McIntosh Fourteen shake & stir theatre co./QPAC/Brisbane Festival
Josh McIntosh & Echo Wu Slow Boat Brisbane Festival/Brisbane Powerhouse/Playlab Theatre
Renée Mulder First Casualty Queensland Theatre
Simone Romaniuk The Almighty Queensland Theatre Sometimes
BEST DESIGN - COSTUME
Simona Cosentini Othello Brisbane Festival/Queensland Theatre
& Simone Tesorieri
Maria McRae A Bee Story 2 ARC Circus
Renée Mulder First Casualty Queensland Theatre
Simone Romaniuk Bernhardt/Hamlet Queensland Theatre
Leah Shelton Batshit Brisbane Festival/Metro Arts
BEST DESIGN - SOUND OR COMPOSITION
Sound Designer Holding Achilles Legs On The Wall/Dead Puppet Society/
Tony Brumpton Brisbane Festival/QPAC
Music by Tony Buchen
& Chris Bear with Montaigne
Kenneth Lyons Batshit Brisbane Festival/Metro Arts
Guy Webster Bunker Metro Arts
Mike Willmett Adrift Metro Arts/Counterpilot
Mike Willmett The Almighty Sometimes Queensland Theatre
BEST DESIGN - LIGHTING
Christine Felmingham Adrift Metro Arts/Counterpilot
Christine Felmingham Bunker Metro Arts
Jason Glenwright Batshit Brisbane Festival/Metro Arts
Jason Glenwright The Twits shake & stir theatre co./QPAC
Ben Hughes The Almighty Sometimes Queensland Theatre
BEST DESIGN - VIDEO
Jeremy Gordon & Nathan Sibthorpe Bunker Metro Arts
Blake Howson & Sarah Stafford Again,You Have Trusted Me Backbone Youth Arts
Grace Uther & Freddy Komp Batshit Brisbane Festival/Metro Arts
Ken Weston Queen's City Blak Social Brisbane Festival/ Screen Qld/QPAC/
Craig Wilkinson First Casualty Queensland Theatre
BEST DIRECTOR
Ross Balbuziente The Twits shake & stir theatre co./QPAC
Daniel Evans The Almighty Sometimes Queensland Theatre
Mikayla Hosking Rabbit Hole Ad Astra
Jason Klarwein & Nathan Sibthorpe Othello Brisbane Festival/Queensland Theatre
Lisa Wilson Bunker Metro Arts
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION
Zac Boulton Fuel Shock Therapy Productions
Paula Delaney-Nazarski Queen's City Blak Social Brisbane Festival/ Screen Qld/QPAC/
Sarah McLeod Fuel Shock Therapy Productions
Vanessa Moltzen Brilliant Traces Ad Astra
Leah Shelton Batshit Brisbane Festival/Metro Arts
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION
Jimi Bani Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Queensland Theatre
Andrew Buchanan Othello Brisbane Festival/Queensland Theatre
Nelle Lee The Twits shake & stir theatre co./QPAC
Lorinda Merrypor Face to Face A Playlab Theatre Production presented in partnership with Metro Arts
Angie Milliken Bernhardt/Hamlet Queensland Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION
James Blee BU21 The Drama Merchant
Madeleine Little and Janelle Bailey The Normal Heart Ad Astra
Bernadette Pryde Toy Symphony Ad Astra
Sam Valentine The Boys PIP Theatre
Tibian Wyles Queen's City Blak Social Brisbane Festival/ Screen Qld/QPAC/
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION
Amy Ingram Fourteen shake & stir theatre co./QPAC/Brisbane Festival
Benjin Maza Othello Brisbane Festival/Queensland Theatre
Sarah Ogden Othello Brisbane Festival/Queensland Theatre
Trent Owers The Sunshine Club Queensland Theatre/QPAC
Silvan Russ Slow Boat Brisbane Festival/Brisbane Powerhouse/Playlab Theatre
BEST ENSEMBLE
Boy, Lost Belloo Creative
Dirty Fame Flash Candles Club Western Standard Productions
First Casualty Queensland Theatre
Jane Eyre shake & stir theatre co.
Tiddas Brisbane Festival/La Boite Theatre/QPAC
Bille Brown AWARD BEST EMERGING ARTIST
Morgan Francis Boy, Lost Belloo Creative
Oliver Hetherington-Page The No Bang Theory indelabilityarts
Reagan Mannix First Casualty Queensland Theatre
Perry Mooney Queen's City Brisbane Festival/ Screen Qld/QPAC/Blak Social
Thomas Stewart Assume People Cluster Arts & Melon the Human Like You
BEST MUSICAL OR CABARET
A Very Naughty Christmas Woodward Productions
All Fired Up Box Jelly Creative/Brisbane Powerhouse
Dirty Fame Flash Candles Club Western Standard Productions
Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves The Little Red Company
The Last Five Years La Boite Theatre
BEST CIRCUS OR PHYSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
A Bee Story 2 ARC Circus
Bunker Metro Arts
Holding Achilles Brisbane Festival/QPAC/Dead Puppet Society/
Legs on the Wall
JINGLE JACs Entertainment
Knee Deep CIRCFest/Casus Creations
BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION
All Fired Up Box Jelly Creative/Brisbane Powerhouse
Batshit Brisbane Festival/Metro Arts
Bear With Me Metro Arts
Boy, Lost Belloo Creative
Bunker Metro Arts
BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION
Fourteen shake & stir theatre co./QPAC/Brisbane Festival
Othello Brisbane Festival/ Queensland Theatre
Slow Boat Brisbane Festival/Brisbane Powerhouse/Playlab Theatre
The Almighty Sometimes Queensland Theatre
The Twits shake & stir theatre co./QPAC
THE LORD MAYOR'S AWARD FOR BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK
An Ideal Husband By Lewis Treston after Oscar Wilde
Produced by La Boite Theatre
Batshit By Leah Shelton
Produced by Brisbane Festival/Metro Arts.
Boy, Lost Adapted for the stage by Katherine Lyall-Watson from the book by Kristina Olsson
Produced by Belloo Creative
Face to Face By Emily Wells
A Playlab Theatre Production presented in partnership with Metro Arts
Fourteen By Nelle Lee, Nick Skubij with Shannon Molloy
Produced by shake & stir theatre co./QPAC/Brisbane Festival
THE JUDGES' AWARD
An award given at the discretion of the judges for outstanding theatrical endeavour which pushes artistic and/or other boundaries.
Adrift Metro Arts/Counterpilot
Again, You Have Trusted Me Backbone Youth Arts
LOVE, LUST, LOSS Broad Encounters
THE GOLD MATILDA
The Gold Matilda is a special open award presented for a standout production or performance element or in recognition of an individual company or group for their contribution to the industry.
This award is announced on the night.
QUT School of Creative Practice BACKSTAGE AWARD
The award recognises an individual or small group that displays excellence within their position behind the scenes.
This award is announced on the night.