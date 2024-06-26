Videos: Watch all of the Performances From MISCAST BRASIL 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miscast Brasil took place on 18 June 2024.

Performers included Aline Serra, Ana Luiza Ferreira, André Loddi, Bruno Sigrist, Carol Botelho, Davi Sá, Diego Montez, Henrique Moretzsohn, Lara Suleiman, Laura Castro, Marcel Octavio, Nayara Venâncio, Pedro Navarro, Roberto Justino, Thaís Piza, Willian Sancar, Yudchi, Belle Rodrigues, Gab Cardoso, Lorenzo Galli, and Luiz Amorim E Pedro Galvão.

Learn more and stay up to date on future events at https://www.cenamusical.com.br.

Check out all of the performances in the playlist below!

Comments