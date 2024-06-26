Videos: Watch all of the Performances From MISCAST BRASIL 2024

Miscast Brasil took place on 18 June 2024.
Miscast Brasil took place on 18 June 2024.
Performers included Aline Serra, Ana Luiza Ferreira, André Loddi, Bruno Sigrist, Carol Botelho, Davi Sá, Diego Montez, Henrique Moretzsohn, Lara Suleiman, Laura Castro, Marcel Octavio, Nayara Venâncio, Pedro Navarro, Roberto Justino, Thaís Piza, Willian Sancar, Yudchi, Belle Rodrigues, Gab Cardoso, Lorenzo Galli, and Luiz Amorim E Pedro Galvão.
Learn more and stay up to date on future events at https://www.cenamusical.com.br.
Check out all of the performances in the playlist below!
