Mayara Magri and Isabella Gasparini Named The Fonteyn 2025 Ambassadors

The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) announced that Mayara Magri and Isabella Gasparini are ambassadors for The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition (The Fonteyn) which comes to Sao Paulo, Brazil from 11-19 October 2025.

As ambassadors, Mayara and Isabella will act as champions of the competition, including bursary applications which open today.

"Becoming an ambassador for The Fonteyn competition in Brazil is an incredible honour. As a Brazilian, achieving my dream of becoming a ballerina through dance competitions taught me life values that continue to shape my professional journey today. The unforgettable memories from those experiences have stayed with me, and it feels so meaningful to now pass that inspiration on to the next generation of dancers. I'm proud to support the Royal Academy of Dance in this milestone and to celebrate the power of dance in transforming lives." - Mayara Magri.

Brazilian dancer Mayara Magri is a Principal of The Royal Ballet. She trained at The Royal Ballet School and graduated into the Company in 2012. She was promoted to First Artist in 2015, to Soloist in 2016, First Soloist in 2018 and Principal in 2021. Magri grew up in Brazil and won a scholarship at the age of eight to train at the Petite Danse School in Rio de Janeiro. She won the Senior Age Division of the Youth America Grand Prix and the Prix de Lausanne Scholarship and Audience Prize in 2011.

"I'm delighted to be an ambassador for The Fonteyn 2025 and look forward to supporting the competition as it comes to Brazil, my home country, this year!" - Isabella Gasparini.

Isabella is currently a First Soloist with The Royal Ballet. She was born in São Paulo and trained at Ballet Marcia Lago, Toshie Kobayashi and at Canada's National Ballet School. She has previously danced with Northern Ballet, English National Ballet and New English Ballet Theatre. Isabella also does guest performances in Brazil.

"We're delighted to announce that Mayara and Isabella are ambassadors of The Fonteyn 2025. Together, they will be brilliant champions of the competition as it heads to Latin America for the first time in its history. We are incredibly grateful for their support and shared passion for The Fonteyn 2025.

Today, we also see the announcement that bursary applications have opened. The RAD is committed to widening access to opportunities in dance and these bursaries are essential in ensuring candidates are given the support they need to take this step and attend The Fonteyn. Each year, the bursaries make a huge difference, and we are thrilled to be offering them once again." - Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD.

Named in honour of RAD's longest-serving president, Dame Margot Fonteyn, The Fonteyn is one of the oldest and most prestigious ballet competitions in the world, representing the pinnacle of achievement for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus.

Beginning in 1931, the competition has toured the globe and is dedicated to promoting dance, providing educational experiences and recognising excellence in young ballet dancers internationally. A launch pad for a professional career, past winners have become professional dancers with companies worldwide and enjoyed long-lasting careers in the arts.

Bursary applications are now open!

Bursaries are available from the Royal Academy of Dance in 2025 to support applicants to The Fonteyn, from any country in the world.

The closing date is midnight on 14 April 2025.

"I will always be so grateful for the bursary, which allowed me to explore a new country, create connections with people from all around the world and learn from the industry's best." - Ernesto Young, The Fonteyn 2024 bronze medallist from Australia.

