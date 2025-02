Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brazilian theatre company, Cena Musicals, has revealed rehearsal footage from inside its 2025 production of Wicked. Watch the cast in action below as they rehearse, 'Venha Ver' (One Short Day). Check out the video.

The company has previously presented the musical in 2023 and 2016. Check out highlights from their 2023 non-replica production of the show here.

Learn more at https://www.cenamusical.com.br/.

