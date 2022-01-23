VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BRILHA LA LUNA Perform 'Beijo Molhado'

According to Cena Musical, Lab Cultura and Aventura Entretenimento opened performances of a new musical, Brilha la Luna. The musical is inspired by The Rouge's music and is ran at Teatro Prudential from November 2nd until December 16th. The musical was designed to be family friendly. It has text by Juliano Marceano, direction by Pedro Rothe, musical direction by Tony Lucchesi, and choreographies by Victor Maia. The costumes are signed by the debutant Ana Elisa Schumacher.

Teatro Prudential's website states, "The story is based on the character Luna, who gives the show its name, a young woman who has lived all her life in the Arerejé Community, a hippie refuge created by her parents hidden from the big cities. She lives a quiet life, but when she turns 18, she finds herself an orphan and feels something is missing from all that perfection. That's when he turns the corner and sees Diego and the whole story begins."

Watch the cast of Brilha la Luna sing a song from the show below.