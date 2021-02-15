VIDEO: Brazilian Ballerina Born Without Arms Takes the Internet by Storm

Brazilian ballerina Vitoria Bueno, 16, is taking the internet by storm with her inspirational videos. Bueno was born without arms, and was advised by her physiotherapist to take up ballet, The Daily Mail reports.

Bueno now has amassed 150,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts videos of herself showcasing her talent.

She is now a regular at the ballet academy in her hometown in the state of Minas Gerais.

"For me, arms, they're just a detail," Bueno said. "I follow with my eyes, as if they were there."

Bueno says she likes being a role model for other people with disabilities, when they see her videos.

"We are more than our disabilities, so we have to chase our dreams," she said.

Read more on The Daily Mail.

Check out some of the videos on Bueno's Instagram below!