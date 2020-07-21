Yarmouth Drive-in On Cape Cod Will Stream Red Sox Opening Game

Professional baseball returns to the cape as the Yarmouth Drive-in streams opening day live Friday, July 24 on the three massive LED screens. Fans will be able to see every pitch as the Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:30 PM, but the gates open at 3:00 PM so fans will be able to grab some game day eats from several vendors onsite and catch up with friends. Throughout the summer the Yarmouth Drive-in will be the premier spot to see all the big Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins games.

"The Yarmouth Drive-In is dedicated to giving people something to cheer for again!," said Adam Epstein, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. "We will bring the feeling of comradery and togetherness of sports back as hundreds of people cheer on the Sox together at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod."

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In the facility has a capacity of more than 450 cars, making it one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More information is available online at yarmouthdrivein.com. A very limited number of spaces are available, and must be reserved in advance at www.yarmouthdrivein.com/cheers. Premium parking can be reserved for $30. No walk-up admission is permitted.

Out of an abundance of caution, all attendees must enter the venue traveling in a vehicle to be admitted, and must stay in their respective vehicle parking space unless using the restroom, or picking up concession orders. Patrons are required to wear a mask at all times outside of their vehicle spaces.

Guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

