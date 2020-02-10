Yacht Rock Revue Will Play At Indian Ranch

Indian Ranch announced that Yacht Rock Revue will return for the Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 10:00 AM; an Insider's Club Presale will take place Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

What is left for Yacht Rock Revue to prove? This top-notch group of musicians has already rocked onstage with John Oates, Eddie Money (RIP), and both versions of the band Player. They've trademarked the term "yacht rock," both metaphorically and literally (U.S. Registration Number 3834195). From humble beginnings in a basement, touring in partnership with Live Nation and Sirius XM, they now headline sold-out shows across the country, from Webster Hall in New York to the Wiltern in L.A. While rising from bars to amphitheaters, they've ticked every box on the Rock Star Accomplishments bingo card. Except for one: Writing and singing their own songs.

Yacht Rock Revue's first original record is ten songs inspired by the smooth sounds of the Seventies and Eighties. They've brazenly titled it Hot Dads In Tight Jeans - forgive them for bragging, but that's what they are - and it returns Yacht Rock Revue to their roots in original music.

Hot Dads In Tight Jeans is as plush and shiny as Kenny Loggins' beard. And YRR are already dropping these new songs into their sets, to great response from longtime fans who are thrilled to hear new smooth. While others in YRR's position stick with the tried-and-true, Niespodziani hopes the album will let them welcome aboard new fans, too. To paraphrase a notable mariner... they're gonna need a bigger yacht.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale is The Mavericks on June 27th, Chris Janson on July 11th, Get the Led Out on July 25th, Justin Moore on August 8th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 9th, and the Fire on the Mountain Tour with The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band on August 30th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2020 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.



Tickets for Yacht Rock Revue on Saturday, August 16, 2020 go on-sale Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 11:30 AM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





