Wheelock Family Theatre to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University (WFT@BU) has announced The Wizard of Oz!



After suspending productions in front of an audience for more than two years (775 days) due to the pandemic, Wheelock Family Theatre will return to the stage with a beloved production for all ages, The Wizard of Oz because, after all, "there's no place like home." "In a way it feels like a homecoming," says actor David Jiles Jr., who plays the Tinman. "Wheelock puts into practice the idea of radical hospitality; I feel like it's a community where, not only am I welcome, but they "thought of me and where I come from" in creating their community and space."

The Wizard of Oz has special resonances for Wheelock Family Theatre, having had hugely successful runs in 2012, 1992 and 1986. "It is a celebration of WFT's past, present, and future in honor of our 40th Anniversary Season," says Artistic Director Emily Ranii.

Meanwhile, there is an even longer history for Wheelock College-Wheelock Family Theatre's former home prior to the merger with Boston University. The 1939 Classic Motion Picture, which launched Judy Garland's career and introduced "(Somewhere) Over the Rainbow" to the American Songbook, starred Wheelock College alum, Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West! Hamilton once stopped by a WFT rehearsal of The Wizard of Oz, offering her kindness and expertise. Hamilton's legacy lives on through many, including Katie Ann Clark, WFT@BU's Wicked Witch of the West. "I knew from a very young age that I wanted to pursue theatre, but when I first saw Magaret Hamilton ride that bicycle down that Kansas road, I knew then and there that I wasn't ever going to be a Dorothy...I was born to be green."

Fans yearning to see the classic components of this story coming to life will not be disappointed, and they will be pleasantly surprised by WFT's modern twists. The design team has incorporated Kansas elements into the Oz set as well as the costumes worn by the Scarecrow, Tinman, Cowardly Lion, and other Oz residents. As for the dancing, choreographer Tiffany Lau was inspired by the design team: "My approach to the choreography centers collaboration, community, and identity."

Wheelock Family Theatre is, by definition, a family theatre, meaning theatre for all generations. Adults will resonate with Dorothy's yearning to belong, while children will enjoy the humor of Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion. "We are delighted to welcome audiences back to their artistic home at Wheelock Family Theatre!" says Director, Nick Vargas.

SYNOPSIS:

Based on the beloved novel and Classic Motion Picture, The Wizard of Oz follows the story of a young girl, Dorothy, as she finds the true meaning of "home." She and her best sidekick, Toto (a charming, scruffy little dog), find themselves in the magical land of Oz and encounter characters of splendor and tasks of the highest magnitude. Audiences fall for Dorothy and her trusted companions as they battle their way to their highest desires -- knowledge, love, courage and home.

WHERE:

Wheelock Family Theatre. https://www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org/

180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215

TICKETS:

Single ticket prices range from $20-40

· By phone at (617) 353-3001

· Online at wheelockfamilytheatre.org

· At our box office at 200 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215

Discounts are available for groups and students. For a full list of discounts, please visit: https://www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org/discounts-promotions/

CAST:

WFT @ BU's production of The Wizard of Oz features Katie Anne Clark (Almira Gultch, The Wicked Witch, Ozian), Gary Ng* (Uncle Henry, Munchkin, Crow, Tree, Flying Monkey Guard), David Jiles Jr.* (Hickory, Munchkin, Tinman), Lisa Kate Joyce (Toto, Munchkin, Crow, Tree, Ozian, Nikko, Winkie) Zachary McConnell* (Professor Marvel, Munchkin, Crow, Tree, The Wizard), Lily Park (Dorothy), Krystal Hernandez* (Zeke, Munchkin, Lion), Maxwell Seelig (Hunk, Munchkin, Scarecrow), Liliane Klein* (Aunt Em, Glinda, Ozian, Winkie), Katya Sacharow (Understudy Dorothy), Jeffrey Sewell (Understudy, Hunk, Munchkin, Lion, Toto, Crow, Tree, Ozian, Nikko, Winkie), Tader Shipley (Understudy, Almira Gultch, The Wicked Witch, Ozian, Aunt Em, Glinda, Winkie), and Robert McFletcher (Understudy, Hickory, Munchkin, Tinman, Uncle Henry, Crow, Tree, Flying Monkey Guard).

*indicates a member of Actors Equity Association

CREATIVE TEAM:

WFT @ BU's creative team for The Wizard of Oz includes Nick Vargas (Director), Tiffany Lau (Choreographer), Todd Gordon (Music Director), Albina Aleksandrova (Scenic Designer), Roz Bevan (Sensitivity Consultant), Steven Doucette (Props Designer), Michelle Sparks (Asst. Props Designer), Kevin Dunn (Lighting Designer), Soks Gemma (Paint Charge), Gabriel Goldman (Lead Electrician), Chelsea Kerl (Costume Designer), Gg Martel (Production Manager), Brittany Meehan (Costume Coordinator), Mehdi Raoufi (Sound Designer), Daniel T. Simons (Technical Director), Ally MacLean (COVID Safety Monitor), Wendye Clarendon (Production Stage Manager), Em Rihl (Assistant Stage Manager), and Ally MacLean (Deck Captain).

ACCESSIBILITY:

Open Captioning provided at all events.

Accessibility Performance Dates: April 29th at 7:30 PM & May 1st at 2:00 PM

Questions regarding access? Please contact Audience Services Manager Jamie Aznive at jaznive@bu.edu.

The Wizard of Oz is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). www.MTIShows.com

Wheelock Family Theater will continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines set by the City of Boston and Boston University surrounding the health and safety of our staff, artists and audiences. Performers will be vaccine compliant, un-masked, and will abide by regulations set by the City of Boston, Boston University, and Actor's Equity Association. Any participant with symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 should not engage in group activities and should seek medical advice. For more updated information, please visit: https://www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org/covid-19-update/

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University is the greater Boston area's leading professional theatre offering a shared experience for the entire family. Founded in 1981, WFT@BU's long-standing commitment to equity, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion has garnered recognition and awards at the local and national level. WFT@BU's productions have served more than a half-million audience members and WFT@BU's education programs have provided hands-on training to tens of thousands of students across the state of Massachusetts. On June 1, 2018, Wheelock Family Theatre became a program of Boston University.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With more than 33,000 students, it is the fourth-largest independent university in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University's research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of 62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada.