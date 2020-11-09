Wang Theatre Celebrates 95 Year Anniversary With New Photo Exhibit

Photos include some of the biggest music acts of the 1970s performing on the Wang Theatre Stage.

Some of the biggest names in music will appear outside the Wang Theatre as the iconic Boston landmark celebrates its 95th Anniversary.

The Boch Center has put together a new photo exhibit showcasing many rock-n-roll legends performing on the Wang Theatre stage including Aerosmith, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, and many others. All of the images were captured by photographer Ron Pownall during the 1970s, when the theatre was known as the Boston Music Hall. While COVID restrictions block fans from heading inside the historic theatre, everyone will be able to view the exhibit outside on the theatre's digital marquee. The images will also be appearing on BochCenter.org and on Boch Center's social media accounts. The exhibit is on display beginning Tuesday, November 10 and runs through December 1.

The exhibit will include classic moments from music history including shots of Bruce Springsteen on the first leg of the "Born to Run" tour in 1975, and one of the first stops of the "Darkness" tour in 1978. The Music Hall was one of only four theaters on that tour to host three performances by Springsteen. There are also images from Queen's "A Night at the Opera" tour in 1976, when the band kicked off the show with "Bohemian Rhapsody". This would be only the second time ever that Queen played the song live on American soil. The exhibit also includes the final show of Aerosmith's 1974 "Get Your Wings" tour, and Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" tour in 1973.

"The Wang Theatre was and still is one of the greatest performing arts venues in the country, and I had the pleasure of seeing countless iconic moments on that stage," said Pownall. "These are all images from the golden days of rock photography, when a photographer could have full access to the artists, and the music was the bottom line."

Pownall has been photographing some of the biggest rock-n-roll stars on the planet since 1968. His images have appeared in Rolling Stone, Time, Billboard and many others. He has worked for artists including Queen, Elton John and Bob Seger. His work has also appeared in books, album box sets, and six episodes of VH1's "Behind the Music".

"Ron Pownall is a spectacular artist that has captured countless moments in Boston music history," said Joe Spaulding, CEO of the Boch Center. "We are truly honored to be able to showcase his work and put it on display for the entire city to see."

