WORLD GONE CRAZY Returns To Samuel Slater’s Hall October 10

Long-running Boston comedy band World Gone Crazy will return to Samuel Slater’s Hall at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at samuelslaters.com.

Billed as New England’s premiere comedy band, World Gone Crazy combines rock and roll with sharp stand-up, song parodies, fake commercials, impressions, and interactive routines that lampoon current events. The show has been described as part Blues Brothers, part Barenaked Ladies, with a dash of Adam Sandler—an offbeat blend that has kept audiences laughing for more than a decade.

The band features singer/guitarist and impressionist Bryson Lang (Extreme Gong Show, Austin Powers II), drummer and comic Gary Marino (ABC’s Live with Kelly Ripa; Million Calorie March: The Movie!), and keyboardist Will E. Focker. Special guest Katie Estrella, vocalist for Scott Brown & The Diplomats, will join the group for the evening.

Highlights of the 90-minute show include audience interaction, the popular “Misheard Lyrics Contest,” and a mix of stand-up and music that Marino describes as “a comedy therapy session with no co-pay.”