WINTERSONG Concert Series To Spotlight Female Singer/Songwriters

Music lovers rejoice, the country's top singer songwriters arrive in Scituate this winter! “Wintersong,” a celebration of female songwriters in a three-day concert series, performs Friday, January 24, 7 pm, at a VIP home concert (location TBA), and Saturday, January 25, 7 pm, at the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, 353 Country Way, Scituate, continuing northward on Sunday, January 26, 6 pm, at Rivershed Killington, 747 Killington Road, Killington, VT. Tickets and additional information is available at therivershed.com/events2024.

“These performances are an intimate night of stories and songs from amazing women artists! They have incredible passion in their art form,” shares Scituate's Kara Tondorf, producing singer songwriter, and acclaimed restauranteur. “This is a rare opportunity to catch world class original artists close to home.”

“Wintersong” is a unique ‘in the round' performance featuring the music, stories, and songs in a celebration of all-women performing artists from Nashville to New England. Celebrities lead the audience through the stories behind their songs, performed live by the artists that created the music. Artists share their intimately woven music collectively inspired from the narratives that inspire their creative writing. Catch the music, melodies, and magic, immersed in a phenomenon of artistry, close to home.

'Wintersong' features celebrated singer/songwriters, including local sensation Kristen Merlin, a native of Hanson, MA, a touring artist with the NBC Emmy-award winning show “The Voice,” soaring performing artists Kylie Sackley, April Cushman, Zoe Cummins, Tiffany Goss, Kara Tondorf, Olivia Rudeen, and Cheley Tackett. Collectively the artists have created music with the likes of international music celebrities Ashley McBryde, Faith Hill, Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, LeAnn Rimes, Brett Young, Clay Walker, and more!

“Winter Song” 3-Day Schedule:

Private House Concert

Friday, January 24, 7 pm: $65 limited VIP tickets

Appetizers and beverages provided; Scituate location announced upon ticket purchase

Scituate Mainstage Concert

Saturday, January 25, 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm: $50 general admission, $375 table of 8

$65 VIP experience tickets including songwriter meet and greet, signed poster, early access entry

Scituate's Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, 353 Country Way, Scituate

Killington Mainstage Concert

Sunday January 26, 6 pm, doors open at 5:30 pm: $50 general admission

$65 VIP experience tickets including songwriter meet and greet, signed poster, early access entry

Rivershed Killington,747 Killington Road, Killington, VT

For more information, or to purchase tickets to “Wintersong,” visit therivershed.com/events2024.

